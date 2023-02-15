Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime. Since the Big Dog shed his fur and donned the Tribal Chief moniker, he has become an unstoppable force in the promotion. Reigns holds both the WWE and Universal Championships and is the current Undisputed Champion. He has beaten the likes of John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and many more. However, he is not bereft of losses. The Tribal Chief has is not unbeaten in either singles or tag team clashes. Interestingly, he has not been pinned in them. He has either lost through DQ or has been the untagged partner during a tag team loss. Which means Roman Reigns is yet to be pinned since turning heel. So, when was the last time he was actually on the receiving end of a three count?

Also read: Did WWE Ever Consider Having Mike Tyson Wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin?

To answer that question, we will have to go back to the days when he was the Big Dog, claiming that the WWE was his yard. When he was still a good guy trying to keep the fans on his good side. Yes, that’s how far back we have to go to find out when Roman Reigns was last pinned.

When was the last time Roman Reigns was pinned?

Roman Reigns was last pinned all the way back in 2019. Interestingly, it came at the hands of Baron Corbin. This was at the TLC Pay Per View when the two were feuding. Corbin had some help however, with Dolph Ziggler and The Revival helping him.

I thought Corbin was joking on Raw this week when he said he was the last person to pin Roman Reigns so I had to check and…yeah, King Corbin pinned The Tribal Chief at TLC 2019. To demonstrate how long ago that was, The Revival were involved in the finish. pic.twitter.com/g6JlGy2Vr0 — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) February 14, 2023

The fact that the Revival were still there and Roman was in his Swat costume tells you how long back this was. The End of Days, which was still a move no one had kicked out of, kept Roman down for the three count. This was the last time Roman would lay on his back for anyone before kicking off his legendary run.

Roman Reigns has now gone over 150 matches without being pinned

Roman Reigns has now gone over 150 matches and counting since he was last pinned. All of his singles losses have come via DQ. While many have come close, no one has received the honors.

Roman Reigns is at over 150 matches in a row without being pinned — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 31, 2022

Reigns’ legendary run may finally come to an end at this year’s WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at the Show of shows. However, before that, he will have to overcome Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Fans are split on who they want to see dethrone the Head of the Table. Some believe the perfect culmination for Sami Zayn’s story will be to beat the man he looked up to for all these months. On the other hand, many believe that the Grandest Stage of all is the perfect place for Cody to fulfill his legacy.

Click here for more Wrestling News