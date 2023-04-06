xQC Ghosted the Turtle Troops Valorant Team: Governor Reveals on Subroza Stream; xQc Responds

The Turtle Troop Valorant team has had a tough start to their professional careers in the Tier 2 scene. They were average when it came to the VCT NA Challengers Split 1. However, they will be returning in Split 2 with better hopes. However, xQc, a popular Twitch streamer known for a variety of reasons online was supposed to buy the team. Governor revealed that it did not happen and xQc ghosted them for quite a while. Quite recently, we got xQc’s response on the problem as well.

xQc States he “Got Blindsided” when deciding To Buy Turtle Troop Valorant Team

Off of the momentum of content creators buying Valorant teams, xQc would have been the next person on the list. However, that deal did not go through because xQc seemingly ghosted the entire Turtle Troop Valorant team. This news was given by Governor who is the IGL of the team.

On the stream, Governor said,” We had term sheets signed and everything, but then he just like, backed out at the last second and just ghosted us.” This happened during the time when Turtle Troops were playing their matches in the NA League. However, shortly after Governor talked about this issue, xQc responded.

xQc admitted to his faults and revealed that he did ghost the Valorant team because he was “blindsided” and “embarrassed” about the fact that he did not communicate more with the team. You can view the video here! His statement was,” I felt so bad and so embarrassed of the s*** I was doing to them that I agreed to pay them a month’s, or half a month’s, salary for the time they spent waiting.”

So we do know that xQc did pay the team a month’s salary for all the “waiting time.” However, we do not know if the deal is set in stone yet, there are no hard feelings between the two parties. xQc did suggest the idea of hiring high-level players to make a team that just smurfs on pro-level Valorant but the team did not like that idea.

The deal is not finalized yet and we do not know when it will happen. The timeline for this deal to finishing is the 18th of April since the second split is set to begin on that date.