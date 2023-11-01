“You Forget How Big an Icon Roger Federer is”: Rugby Star Opens Up About Swiss Legend’s Touching Gesture

Dec 4, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former tennis champion Roger Federer watches the warmups prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer was at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris for the men’s Rugby World Cup final. South Africa defeated New Zealand to win a record fourth title. Siya Kolisi, the championship-winning captain, shares a close bond with Federer. In a previous interview, he had talked about a friendly invitation from the tennis legend and his down-to-earth attitude.

Kolisi revealed that Federer had hosted him for lunch in Switzerland. The duo have been in contact since 2019, growing close over the years. They have met each other multiple times and have forged an unlikely friendship.

Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi first interacted when the former congratulated the latter for winning the Rugby World Cup in 2019. A year later, they met for the first time when Federer faced Rafael Nadal in the Match For Africa charity event. The Swiss icon, despite his confessed lack of rugby knowledge, remains keenly interested in the sport. He was even called into the South African dressing room to celebrate their victory. He congratulated Kolisi and his teammates on their historic triumph.

In a previous interview, Kolisi revealed Federer had invited him for an impromptu lunch in 2021 (via Tennis365). The loose forward disclosed that the pair regularly keep in touch. He said when Federer came to know of his visit to Geneva, the former World No.1 invited him for lunch in Zurich. Kolisi claimed that one could forget how big a celebrity Federer is because he is so humble during such moments.

“Yes, we do talk to each other now and then. When he found out that I was coming to Geneva, he invited me for lunch in Zurich. Someone like him is so big here, but when you sit down with him, you forget how big an icon he is, because he is a normal human being.”

Kolisi also revealed that Federer is still in touch with his South African roots.

“He is very attached to his South African origins.”

Federer’s mother is from South Africa and he, too, holds citizenship of the Rainbow Nation. The 20-time Grand Slam winner’s attachment to the African country was evident as he got emotional after their victory over New Zealand.

Roger Federer continues to give back to South Africa

Federer represented Switzerland for his entire playing career. He is primarily a citizen of the European country, but South Africa remains close to his heart. A large chunk of his charity activities have focused on South Africa and its neighbouring regions/countries.

The Roger Federer Foundation works on providing underprivileged and vulnerable children access to quality education and has been active in South Africa. Additionally, the foundation has often donated to provide meals in school for African children.

To raise awareness and funds for his organisation’s efforts, Federer came up with the Match For Africa. From 2010 to 2020, the Swiss played six exhibition matches for his cause, meeting Kolisi during the last iteration. Players like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Jack Sock have been involved, in addition to celebrities like Bill Gates and Trevor Noah. Even after retiring, Federer’s organisation continues to strive for the betterment of African communities, a testament to the cherished bond the tennis icon feels for his maternal country.