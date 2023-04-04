Valorant Champions Tour Americas: NRG vs. Sentinels; Where to Watch, Lineups, Timings!

Valorant Champions Tour continues in the Americas region after yesterday’s upset of Leviatan beating NRG 2-0. Emerging as an underdog team, Leviatan looks good as their duelist Tacolilla shines as Jett. In addition, ardiis was looking stagnant yesterday as he almost went the first half without a single kill! The same was with crashies. Putting everything behind them, NRG will be looking to bite back as their next match is against Sentinels who are looking good.

NRG Esports vs. Sentinels: Everything you Need to Know about the Valorant Americas League Match

We have posted the highlights of the NRG vs Leviatan match which was a slobber knocker. Leviatan looked dominant on the second map while they capitalized on NRG’s weaknesses on the first map. Many teams previously mentioned that Lev was the best team to scrim in Lock In and they just proved that here. Looking forward, let us look at the Sentinels and NRG lineup for the next match.

Sentinels

TenZ

Zekken

Dephh

Sacyy

Pancada

Marved (Substitute)

NRG Esports

S0m

Victor

ardiis

Crashies

FNS

On paper, both teams are really stacked with top talent. However, momentum dictates that Sentinels will take the match. We will find that out when the match begins. The game will begin on Monday, April 10th at 12:30 AM IST. You can use converters to change the time according to your time zone quite easily.

Head to Head

Both of these teams have faced each other three times. Two of those took place in VCT NA Challengers while one was in NSG Winter Champs. NRG won the NSG match but the rest of the two matches were won by Sentinels. This points to Sentinels winning this match but we cannot count out FNS’s NRG just yet.

Where to Watch

Multiple content creators will be streaming these matches on their Twitch channels. Most notably, you can see Shanks, Subroza, Sinatraa, Tarik, and Zombs stream these matches on their channels. If you want to tune in on the official Valorant channel, then you should go to VCT Americas. Those are all the noteworthy places you can watch this match.

Predictions

We do think that this is going to be a hard-hitting match but considering the ever-changing nature of Valorant, nothing is concrete. We think Sentinels will pick up the win after a hard-fought 2-1. However, if sides were to change we would also think NRG will win 2-1. We will have to wait and see.

