Guard Valyn Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Guard Valyn Valorant settings as he has proven himself to be one of the best IGL for one of the best teams, coming out of North America.

Jacob “Valyn” Batio is an American professional Valorant player for Guard’s Valorant roster, and their IGL(In-game leader). He was previously a member of Compextity gaming but made the shift to Guard in November 2021.

And since then the Guard has been all into practice mode, and as we can see that it completely paid off. As we got to see The Guard win the NA Challengers 1 for VCT 2022, with almost a dominant performance.

Now let’s dive into Valyn’s in-game settings.

Also Read: Valorant Hacks: Bet you didn’t know about this Wallbang hack on Breeze

Guard Valyn Gear

You can also check out his full setup for VCT Masters 1 Reykjavik.

Guard Valyn Valorant in-game Settings

Valyn Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 1600

1600 In-game Sensitivity – 0.15

0.15 eDPI – 240

240 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Valyn Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 3

On Outer Lines: Off

Also Read: Valorant Masters Schedule: When What and Where to watch the upcoming Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik matches

Valyn Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Mouse Button 5

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Guard Valyn Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – off Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Also Read: Riot Games announces point distribution for FPX and Team Liquid following the announcement of FPX’s absence from VCT Master’s 2022