Guard Valyn Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Guard Valyn Valorant settings as he has proven himself to be one of the best IGL for one of the best teams, coming out of North America.
Jacob “Valyn” Batio is an American professional Valorant player for Guard’s Valorant roster, and their IGL(In-game leader). He was previously a member of Compextity gaming but made the shift to Guard in November 2021.
And since then the Guard has been all into practice mode, and as we can see that it completely paid off. As we got to see The Guard win the NA Challengers 1 for VCT 2022, with almost a dominant performance.
Now let’s dive into Valyn’s in-game settings.
Also Read: Valorant Hacks: Bet you didn’t know about this Wallbang hack on Breeze
Guard Valyn Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
You can also check out his full setup for VCT Masters 1 Reykjavik.
Guard Valyn Valorant in-game Settings
Valyn Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 1600
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.15
- eDPI – 240
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Valyn Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- InnerLine offset: 3
- Outer Lines: Off
Also Read: Valorant Masters Schedule: When What and Where to watch the upcoming Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik matches
Valyn Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Guard Valyn Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – off
- Bloom – On
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Also Read: Riot Games announces point distribution for FPX and Team Liquid following the announcement of FPX’s absence from VCT Master’s 2022