“$1000 on Him Beating Jake Paul”: Conor McGregor Training His Son Wins Fans

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star the world of MMA has ever seen. While he has had a rough few years, ‘The Notorious’ is still considered to be very dangerous thanks to the run he had in the UFC which saw him become the first-ever double champion in the promotion. While McGregor is certainly towards the end of his career, it looks like he is ready to make his son a fighter as well as he is often seen training his eldest son Conor McGregor Jr.

The former UFC double champion recently shared a video of the same. The clip of the son and father exchanging jabs has seemingly won over the fans.

How did fans react to Conor McGregor teaching his son how to punch?

In the video shared by Conor McGregor, the Irishman can be seen teaching his son how to punch. In the caption of the post, he also mentioned that his son could certainly become a fighter if he wanted to. ‘The Notorious’ said:

“Everyday better. If I am tasty shots my son is gorgeous shots. Conor McGregor Junior, your shots are just gorgeous to watch! If you wish to do it, you will do it easily.”

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the post with their reactions. Interestingly, many fans hilariously suggested that his son could beat up Jake Paul. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One fan took a dig at Paul by stating to bet $1k on McGregor’s son to defeat him. He wrote, “I’d put 1k on him beating Jake Paul by the time he’s 8.”

Another fan hilariously demanded a match between McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis and his son. He wrote, “Dillon Danis vs lil McGregor.”

One was impressed by McGregor’s son’s jabs. He wrote, “those aren’t jabs, but pretty good shots for a young one!”

Another was pretty impressed with the father-son duo. He wrote, “I like this video. We as fathers should teach our kid’s how to defend themselves.”

As Conor McGregor is away from fighting, he is spending a lot of time with his family as well. However, he is frequently active on social media. And is still stirring up feuds with his comments on recent happening in combat sports.

McGregor reacted to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

Conor McGregor has had a number of back-and-forths with the social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul over the years. While the latter has expressed his desire of wanting to fight the Irishman, McGregor himself doesn’t seem to be so keen.

However, McGregor does not miss a chance to take a dig at Jake Paul and he did the same following his boxing matchup against Nate Diaz. In a fight where Diaz was making his pro-boxing debut, Paul went the distance and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Reacting to the same in a now-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor expressed his disregard for Jake Paul and his boxing skills. Moreover, ‘The Notorious’ also expressed his desire of wanting to fight Nate Diaz in a highly anticipated trilogy. That said, it will be interesting to see if McGregor and Diaz ever cross paths again.