Turki Alalshikh Responds to Gervonta Davis’ ‘Devil Sh*t’ Accusation, Suggests ‘Tank’ Is Envious of Crawford’s Earnings

Saudi Arabia has quickly become the new hotspot for boxing, thanks to Turki Alalshikh. The Kingdom has been putting on some of the biggest fights in recent years, and fans seem to love this new era for the sport. But not everyone is on board. One fighter who’s been pretty vocal about his skepticism is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

The WBA champ made some bold claims about Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in boxing. And he didn’t hold back. In a recent public statement, Davis called the whole thing unsettling. “That’s some devil sh*t,” he said. “It’s like people selling themselves, like even in the picture where everybody was in the room, that sh*t looked like some devil sh*t… like they sold their soul.”

He even suggested that Alalshikh might be influencing fight results. “And you seen how the guy (Turki Alalshikh) looked at the scorecard, come on fam,” Davis added, hinting at possible foul play.

Of course, Alalshikh wasn’t about to let that slide.

He fired back, suggesting that Davis’ criticism might just be fueled by jealousy. Alalshikh said that this was a natural reaction to Terence Crawford making more money.

“If I put myself in his position: if he sees Crawford making in two fights more than five times what Tank made in his career, this is a natural reaction from him.”, Alalshikh said.

Jesting at the expense of Davis, he added, “We will let him keep talking, and we will continue making great cards, while Crawford will continue thinking about how he will spend his money.”

His response really highlights the financial gap between fighters who’ve jumped on board with Saudi-backed events and those who haven’t. Big names like Crawford, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury have all cashed in on these massive paydays, while Davis, one of the biggest draws in the sport, has remained firm in his beliefs.

Davis’ concerns about corruption and fighters’ ‘selling out’ echo what some purists have been saying about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in combat sports. But for the fighters raking in life-changing money, it’s hard to see a downside.

As Saudi Arabia continues to change the boxing landscape, fighters like Davis will have to decide whether to stand their ground or embrace this new era.

And if you think Saudi influence stops at overseas events, think again. A Saudi-backed boxing event in New York is set to make history, a testament to the true takeover of pugilism in progress.

Alalshikh’s Groundbreaking Times Square Event

On May 2, 2025, the iconic location will host a live boxing event titled FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves.’ Headlining the event is a welterweight showdown between the returning Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero.

In the co-main event, Devin Haney will take on Jose Ramirez, while Teofimo Lopez will put his WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles on the line against the undefeated Arnold Barboza in the opening bout.

The event will be available via pay-per-view, though details on the broadcasting partner are still under wraps. However, Alalshikh, shared his excitement on social media saying, “For the first time, I don’t hear it before, at least for the last 50, 60 years, something happened like this in Times Square.

"It will be something amazing and a night that has never happened before."

This event isn’t just about the fights, either. The venue will be incredibly exclusive, with seating limited to between 100 and 300 special invitees. And to make things even crazier, there will be a concert between the fights, though most of the performers remain a mystery for now.

Meanwhile, Alalshikh is already planning future fights in locations like Alcatraz, the Pyramids of Mexico, the Eiffel Tower, and even the Colosseum in Italy.