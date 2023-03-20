How to Download the Jenny Mod in Minecraft 2023(1.12 Update Only)!

Minecraft has a plethora of mods that players can use to increase their fun. However, most of them are restricted to the Java edition. Players can download lots of add-ons but, to fully enjoy the experience of the game, it is necessary to have mods. Today we will take a look at the Jenny mod in Minecraft. We will cover what it is, how you can download it, and more!

What is the Jenny Minecraft Mod? How Can it Change the Gameplay Experience?

Know that this mod is only for players above 18 years of age. Parental discretion is advised.

If you are playing the game solo, it can feel a little steep after a couple of hours. However, add a virtual girlfriend to the mix and you have something to play for. This mod lets players roam around with an in-game girlfriend. The mod is easy to download and won’t take much effort to incorporate, even for the newer players. Without further ado, let us explain how you can download it!

How Can You Download and Use the Jenny Mod?

Step 1: Go to wminecraft.net and search for the Jenny Mod through the Search Bar. This site has all sorts of Minecraft mods. You can find the search bar when you scroll down a little. Type “Jenny Mod” followed by the update you want to download it for and hit Enter.

Step 2: Make sure you have an active internet connection and proceed to download the mod.

Step 3: Additionally, you will need to download the Forge installer as well. You will need the Forge Installer for most mods. If you are an avid mod user, you might already have the mod. You can find this installer on the CurseForge website.

Note: This mod is only for Update 1.12 and not for the newest ones, so you will need to downgrade and download other updated versions for Java.

Step 4: Open the game and add the mod to the mods folder of Minecraft. You can cut and paste the Jenny mod directly into the mods folder. Open the game and you will find Jenny in the game.

There are many controversies due to the inherent nature of having a Girlfriend in Minecraft. Some of the acts are s*xual with this mod. So it is recommended for 18+ players to try this mod. In addition, Jenny has lots of superpowers that aid the players. They can go out on dates with Jenny along with gifting her things like diamonds and emeralds.

Mojang cannot issue any parental control over this which is why this mod is still out there. However, players should not engage in it due to explicit content.