“A very special moment, more so than other years”: Ferrari fire up the F1-75 for the first time ever; The Scuderia are set to reveal their 2022 car to the world on 17th February

Ferrari have fired up their 2022 car, the F1-75, for the first time at their home base in Maranello ahead of it’s reveal on 17th February.

After a dismal sixth place finish in 2020, Ferrari made major amends by finishing third in 2021. They entered the previous campaign with the aim of focusing most of their resources on developing the 2022 car.

The upcoming season of F1 will be the start of a new era, with major regulation changes set to shake the field up. Ferrari will look to use this to their advantage as they aim to return to winning ways.

Team principal Mattia Binotto even admitted that they made compromises with the performances last year, but will leave no stone unturned when it comes to the 2022 car.

Ahead of their car-reveal on 17th February, Ferrari fired up the ‘F1-75’ for the first time. The car will be powered by a new engine developed by the Italian team, which they plan to use throughout the power unit freeze until 2025.

“This afternoon in the heart of the Gestione Sportiva, shortly after 5pm, the F1-75 which Scuderia Ferrari will race in the 2022 Formula 1 season, was fired up for the first time,” a statement from Ferrari read.

Also read: Ferrari is optimistic about its new engine ahead of the 2022 season

The F1-75 is a completely new car which is very special to everyone involved with Ferrari

Ferrari are the team to watch out for in 2022. Many have already billed them as potential champions, even though we don’t know how good their car is on track.

The reason for the hype surrounding them has been the team’s undying focus and hard-work behind developing the F1-75. Binotto claims that they’ve been working on it for several years, and it was a special moment for them to fire it up.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, not many people were present when the car came alive. Binotto and some ‘essential personnel’ were there for the event while the rest of the Scuderia’s employees watched it via live stream.

Also read: Ferrari has announced generous employee bonuses after strong growth indicators

“This is a very special moment, more so than at similar occasions in previous years,” said Binotto.