With VCT Master’s 2022 just days away, let’s take a look at all the qualified teams.

G2 (EMEA) Fnatic (EMEA) Team Liquid (EMEA) The Guard (NA) OpTic Gaming (NA) DRX (KR) ZETA DIVISION (JP) Paper Rex (APAC) XERXIA Esports (APAC) LOUD (BR) KRU Esports (LATAM) Ninjas in Pyjamas (LATAM)

G2- EMEA Playoffs

After a shaky start to the year in which they switched mixwell and keloqz in and out of the starting lineup, G2 saved their best performances so far for the playoffs. Knocking out two of the historically best EU teams back-to-back to secure a spot at Masters.

Fnatic- EMEA Playoffs

Boaster’s boys defeated M3C (aka Gambit) in a grueling playoff series, needing 10 overtime periods to close out the series on Split and secure their trip to Iceland. Both Derke and Mistic have been tremendous for Fnatic en route to qualifying.

Team Liquid- Taking place of FPX

Team Liquid will attend Masters Reykjavík in place of FunPlus Phoenix, who is unable to make it to Iceland due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as COVID-19. Liquid attended Reykjavík last year, finishing fourth, then reached the semifinals of VCT Champions.

The Guard- NA Playoffs

The Guard have transformed from underperforming rookies to rising stars after the arrival of trent and the team’s move to a Texas boot camp. Now, they’re on the move again to Iceland, with no initial signs of slowing down.

OpTic Gaming- NA Playoffs

OpTic have thrived with yay taking on more Chamber recently, and the team borrowed M3C’s Neon-driven comp on Split in their Masters-clinching victory on Split against The Guard.

DRX- KR playoffs

They have only lost a single series out of 11 since switching to the DRX banner. Their trio of Rb, BuZz, and MaKo all finished in the top eight in ACS of players competing in Korea Challengers One.

ZETA DIVISION- JP playoffs

The team have been undefeated since making changes, capping off their upper bracket run in Japan Challengers One Playoffs with a win over Crazy Raccoon and breaking CR’s streak of representing Japan at every international event.

Paper Rex- APAC Playoffs

Paper Rex has been unstoppable during the first stage of VCT, winning 10 straight matches between Malaysia/Singapore Challengers and the APAC Challengers stage. During that streak of 10 matches, they only lost a single map to Indonesian roster Persija Esports during the group stage.

XERXIA Esports- APAC Playoffs

They picked up right where they left off, securing the second APAC spot behind Paper Rex after breezing through the Thailand division. Since forming, they’ve only lost two series—one to Paper Rex and another via a forfeit due to tech issues.

LOUD- BR Playoffs

The new Brazilian superteam, formed just less than two months before the Brazil Challengers One finals, looks unstoppable from their region. Led by an experienced duo in Sacy and Saadhak from Vikings. They’ve won all six matches they’ve played since forming, losing only a single map.

KRU Esports- LATAM playoffs

The mix of Chilean and Argentinian players were one of two LATAM South teams to reach the four-team playoff, but despite suffering an early loss to E-Xolos LAZER, they rallied in the lower bracket with wins over FUSION, E-Xolos, and finally Leviatán.

Ninjas in Pyjamas- Winner of BR/LATAM LCQ

Ninjas in Pyjamas were the last team to qualify for VCT Master’s 2022. They just slid by beating Leviatan in the BR/LATAM LCQ. They still have a lot to prove and many LATAM fans are excited to see what they have to offer.

