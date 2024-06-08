Gymnastics World Hype Up Simone Biles for Her Next Milestone – the Olympic Trials

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Balance beam first place medalist Simone Biles during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Simone Biles made history once again with her terrific performance at the US Gymnastics Championships. She went on to win her ninth title amidst thunderous applause and cheers after having stunned on the floor and vault. Now, the road leads to her final pitstop before she qualifies for the Olympics.

The Olympic trials for the US Gymnastics team are set to take place from June 27-30 in Minneapolis. As Biles gears up for the last milestone, she couldn’t help but indulge in some excitement and hype.

She recently posted a series of pictures from the Xfinity US Gymnastics event, where she stunned the crowd with her moves. Sporting a huge smile across all the photographs, Biles looked relaxed and appeared to be enjoying the show.

“Next stop: OLYMPIC TRIALS”

Fans did not hesitate to hype her up, seeing her excel at every milestone of the Olympics so far.

“I shed some tears watching you compete – I am in awe of your courage and your mind blowing skills. I hope you can receive all the love and awe and tune out everything else…”

Given her stellar performance across the board, many wanted her to get straight access to the final Olympic team.

“You don’t need a trial. You need a “Go Straight To The Olympics” pass.”

Fellow champion gymnast Trinity Thomas also chimed in with her compliments.

“You’re INCREDIBLE…”

Meanwhile, best friend Kayla Simone had an eye on Biles’ beige gold leotard.

“where can I get that leo as a bodysuit??? asking for myself lol”

Finally, even Alpine Ski Racing icon Lindsey Vonn took part in the hype train.

“LFG!!”

Biles’ pile of achievements this year was nothing short of impressive for a senior athlete who returned after a hiatus. Many quipped how she aged like fine wine, while other critics have argued that she never lost her core talent to begin with. Her victory at the Xfinity US Championships sealed the deal for several who doubted her impeccable talent.

Simone Biles’ ninth title came about with great pomp and joy

The Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships was a wild ride, with several contenders putting their best foot forward to make it to the last leg. Moreover, following Biles’ stunning victory at the Core Hydration Classics, the expectation was quite high

Despite her fall after her Yurchenko double pike move, Biles’ turns in the air were so impressive that she won the judges over. With a near-perfect 60.450 on the first day and a stellar performance on her second, Biles won the well-deserved title. Now, we have to wait with bated breath to see what the 27-year-old has to offer at the final trials.