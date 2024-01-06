After Constant Backlash, Simone Biles Impressed by Husband Jonathan Owens’ Grand Gesture

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens pose for a picture before the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A recent interview with Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles sparked a lot of backlash among gymnastics fans. After certain statements by both the Green Bay Packers safety and the decorated gymnast didn’t go down well, fans have been speaking up about the same.

However, the couple seems unfazed by the attention, living their merry life. In a recent Instagram story, Biles even went on to declare her love for Owens after his sweet gesture melted her heart.

A few weeks ago, Owens and Biles appeared on The Pivot Podcast, where they spoke about the NFL icon’s journey, his growth, and the couple’s love for each other. However, things went downhill with the fandom when Owens claimed that he was the ‘catch’ in their relationship, and Biles believed that at some point, she’d be known as Owens’ wife.

“The other day, I said, you know what? In a couple years, nobody is going to call him Simone Biles’ husband. They’ll call me Jonathan Owens’ wife.'”

And while fans raised eyebrows at these statements, the couple was indifferent to the backlash. With social media posts slamming people and their comments, the star gymnast even tried quietening the buzz around the incident with memes. And now, a sweet gesture from Owens has made it to her public feed.

The NFL safety has often earned brownie points for showering his bride with gifts. Be it luxury handbags, trinkets, or simply grand floral arrangements, Owens knows the way to the Olympic hero’s heart. Recently, he sent his wife bouquets of different kinds, all arranged beautifully in glass vases. And Biles approved of this. The caption accompanying the picture read:

“my husband >>>>”

Despite the remarks, criticism, and outrage, it’s not a secret that the couple has always had each other’s backs. And throughout the years, their love for each other has arguably never seen a dull day.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have always set couple goals for fans

Harboring a household with two sportspersons, Biles and Owens almost always work as a team. Both experts in their respective fields, the NFL star, and the gymnastics hero, have gathered compliments from their individual sports and fans. After getting together, they became each other’s biggest support systems.

Biles made it a point to attend almost every single match that Owens played, wearing quirky attire featuring his jersey number and name, to cheer for him. Similarly, when the gymnast went through her rough patch during the Tokyo Olympics, Owens stuck by her through thick and thin. Although drowning in outrage, for now, it’s no secret that the couple gels well with one another and makes a great pair.