“Been a True Pleasure”: Simone Biles’ Special Paris Olympics Send-Off With Tom Cruise Wows the Sports World

Aug 11, 2024; Saint-Denis, France; Gold medalist Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hand the Olympic flag off to Tom Cruise during the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

The Paris Olympics wrapped up with some great performances and one last glimpse at the athletes who gave it their all to put on a good show. Parades and dances aside, one of the highlights of the ceremony was the handover of the flag from Paris to LA, where the next Olympics is scheduled. And to do so, America brought out two of its greatest gems to do the honors.

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, joined Simone Biles on stage with the Olympic flag as they waited for Tom Cruise’s grand entrance. True to rumors, the veteran actor had vowed to do a stunt along with the flag, and he did so on his motorcycle. He took the flag from Biles and drove around Paris as a symbol of taking it to its next destination.

Fans went berserk seeing the grand wrap-up to the two-week-long festival of sports. Biles, who had the honor of handing over the flag, was emotional about how the whole event had panned out for her.

“I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States.”

Cruise was quick to chime in, echoing her feelings and expressing his honor of being able to interact with her.

“Simone, it was an absolute honor to receive the Olympic flag from you this weekend. Your artistry is one-of-a-kind. Witnessing your dedication to your craft first-hand over the past several weeks has been a true pleasure!”

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. was starstruck by the performance.

“I can’t believe we were together in the closing!!!! You’re an inspiration !!!”

The official social media page of iHeartRadio also expressed their support.

“an honor to root for you”

Inside Gymnastics Magazine, who also closely followed up on the Jordan Chiles’ medal fiasco, were grateful for all that Biles did for the sport.

“Congratulations on an amazing Olympics and thank you for all you do for the sport. Thank you for being an advocate for mental health. Your impact is felt around the world.”

Lastly, a fan perfectly summed up just how important Biles was to the community.

“What you have done It’s incredible. Not only because you have won 4 medals, also because your sportsmanship and suport to other gymnasts.”

The Paris Olympics was special for the 27-year-old G.O.A.T. in more ways than one could imagine. After her mishap at the Tokyo Olympics, this was her redemption and chance to prove to herself that she still had the talent and skill.

While she’s now the senior-most gymnast out there, Biles is an icon for many reasons, particularly for her immense contributions towards the sport and athletes. Her trajectory from being a gymnastics prodigy to an advocate for all athletes’ mental health is truly inspiring.