“Want Everybody to Do Their Best”: Simone Biles Reveals How ‘Sisterhood’ in Gymnastics Beats Tall Tales

There have always been misconceptions about internal rivalries among female gymnasts, which Simone Biles recently debunked.

The Paris Olympics witnessed several female athletes blurring boundaries to help and uplift each other. Women’s artistic gymnastics fans were surprised to see Biles cheer for her Brazilian counterpart, Rebeca Andrade, and honor her on the podium with Jordan Chiles.

The GOAT wanted to highlight this in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She noted a tall tale about women’s gymnastics being full of rivals and how the world would always pit these athletes against each other. While rivalry exists, Biles believes that it doesn’t cross boundaries or get ugly.

She is a huge fan of sisterhood and continues to promote its value through various activities. Honoring Andrade on the podium was one of several instances where she brought this value to the spotlight.

“It is truly a sisterhood, and we’ve been training together, like me and Jordan have known each other since I was 14 and she was like 11.”

Noting how Chiles and her had been close since childhood, it wasn’t surprising that she would go on to promote this value at every instance. One couldn’t taint the sport for her because they have always looked out for each other.

“It’s not catty. We’re not bratty towards one another. We truly want everybody to do their best.”

Currently, Biles is shining bright along with several other gymnasts as they tour the country. The Gold Over America Tour aims to tell a story about strength and resilience, and Biles has been excited to get the show on the road.

So far, the concert-style show has already covered several states, including Las Vegas, California, and more. The tour will go on for another month or so till they finally wrap things up in Michigan.

Given that the Paris Olympics was not able to provide all gymnastics fans with the opportunity to witness Biles and her magic on stage, she was determined for people to watch her at this show instead.