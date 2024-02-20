How Much Does The Jannik Sinner Alfa Romeo Car Cost? Italian Star Raises Eyebrows With Only ‘Gift’ He Has Bought For Himself

Ever since Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open 2024, the Italian star can’t get enough attention from the press. In his most recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 22-year-old revealed the only gift he gave himself. It’s a car that most would dream of having. And yet it’s not one of the topmost expensive ones like the Maserati, Lamborghini, or Ferrari. Sinner was clear on pointing that out. Here’s how much his car cost and what’s his relationship with money.

During the Vanity Fair interview, Jannik Sinner was asked a series of questions. Here’s one that made him reveal his fondness for cars.

Owing to this respect of money, Sinner hasn’t showered himself with gifts. Instead, he bought just one thing – an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce. Alfa Romeo is an Italian luxury car manufacturer based out of Milan, and Sinner chose a model from a company in his native country. Many reviewers on YouTube have compared this model to the BMW B58 and the BMW X3, both not as good as this Alfa Romeo model. This model has a 280-horsepower best-in-class, 0.15 second torque disbursement time Q4 AWD, and 5.5 seconds to go from 0-60 km/h, also best-in-class.

The price of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce in the US market starts from $47,545 and goes up to $59,245 depending on the customization and options. In UK, it costs similar, as it ranges from £45,595 to £56,396. The model that Jannik Sinner drives though, costs a little bit higher than usual. Its price ranges somewhere between $57,000 and $76,000. Sinner drove this around, after the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

At age 22, with a Grand Slam already under his belt, Jannik Sinner has accumulated $$19,579,723 in prize money earnings from his tennis career. His net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $15 million. For the Australian Open win, Sinner took home $2,130,975 in prize money.

How does Jannik Sinner’s choice of car somehow contradict his passion for F1?

Jannik Sinner has been a friend of F1, officially for a few years now. He is a huge admirer and passionate follower of the sport. He also loves Lewis Hamilton, someone who he admires so much that he wishes to swap lives with. Hamilton raced for the Mercedes team for more than a decade. However, with his recent move to Ferrari, Sinner is likely to follow him even more since the tennis star is a Ferrari fan too. However, despite that association with Ferrari and that he visited the Ferrari museum once, Sinner would always pick Alfa Romeo over it. As a matter of fact, he will always pick Alfa Romeo over any other car for personal use.

There is something about that Italian luxury brand that he finds a deep association with. Sinner enjoys watching F1 a lot in his spare time, and in the future, he will get to work with them a lot. With Hamilton there from now onwards, Sinner can’t wait for this association to start.