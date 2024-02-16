“He Would Do These Big Weights”: Comedian Fortune Feimster’s Workout With Arnold Schwarzenegger Was an Intense and Fun Experience

At 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger set an example for many on how age was just a number. Still going strong with his silver screen presence, the star released his hit Netflix series ‘FUBAR’ last year. Such was his enigmatic personality that his co-stars, including comedian Fortune Feimster, reminisce about the fun times.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Feimster spoke about her new special and recalled what working with Schwarzenegger was like. Although they might seem poles apart in profession and personality, the two stars got along really well. The Terminator hero even took her and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer to work out.

One of Feimster’s core memories was working out with the former Mr. Olympia. She told Kimmel how she was the one who expressed the desire to exercise with Schwarzenegger, and the veteran was game immediately. He took both her and Kreischer to Gold’s Gym.

Amidst all the fun that the trio had, the comedian recalled how Schwarzenegger lifted heavy weights despite his age. It turns out that the fitness enthusiast’s experience as a powerlifter is still paying off well in old age.

“I showed up and, you know, he would do these like big weights.”

However, Feimster couldn’t flaunt her strength as her co-star did. While Schwarzenegger lifted and worked with heavy weights, he coached the comedian with lighter ones. This did not sit well with her.

“He would put on like 5 lbs. I’m like, ‘I can do more than that’… I was like, ‘I’m not a dainty lady!'”

Eventually, the comedian revealed that she might convince the star to let her do more weights. Since the trio was preparing for the series’ second season, another workout session with the Austrian Oak was in tow. However, given how both Feimster and Kreischer felt the pump in their first-ever session, the next time might bring in more sweat.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had put up a hilarious glimpse of their workout on his socials

When the Terminator actor wasn’t acting, sharing fitness advice, or involved in philanthropy, he was busy encouraging people to work out. So when his FUBAR co-stars showed up at the Gold’s Gym, things got intense quickly.

“I’ve got an Austrian yelling at me!”

Feimster exclaimed as Schwarzenegger pushed her to finish twelve reps on the lat pulldown machine. Even the five-pound weight proved to work up a storm since the comedian seemed happily exhausted by the end of the session.