“Are Desserts Addictive Like Drugs?” Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers the Burning Question

After a nourishing meal, many people opt for a dessert. However, for fitness aficionados, this may seem more like poison to their bodies, as the misconceptions about it being high in saturated fat, and calories. This subject was recently addressed in Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s newsletter, since the former Bodybuilder always has the perfect solution for his ‘village’ members.

Arnold mentioned that his community has heard that eating a lot of sugar might have the same effect on the brain as taking a drug. And, to answer the question, “Are Desserts Addictive Like Drugs?” he emphasized certain research, writing:

“New research found that hyperpalatable foods do not light up your brain like addictive drugs.”

He delves deeper into the study, describing how the scientists established two separate groups. They gave obese and non-obese volunteers an ultra-processed milkshake and then analyzed their brain activity using PET technologies that detect the type of dopamine surge seen in drug users. The test results were surprising, as the Austrian Oak writes:

“The surge in dopamine from the milkshake—for either group—was not enough for the PET to recognize.”

Even though the results favored sweets, they did not indicate that ultra-processed foods are not addictive or cause a dopamine rush. According to Schwarzenegger, the combination of salt, sugar, and fat in the food product increases the likelihood that it will be taken in larger quantities by any individual.

He further clarified that, while desserts can be addictive, they are not like drugs, which can cause profound changes in the consumer’s brain.

Whenever a new food product enters the market, its impact on one’s physical and mental health is constantly questioned. However, to improve an individual’s memory, the bodybuilder mentioned a popular pill.

Arnold’s Recommendation to Consume Multivitamins

While Arnold Schwarzenegger has always advocated natural fitness methods, he never opposed the use of multivitamins in one’s diet. The pills may appear expensive, but people who consume them on a daily basis demonstrate a sharper intellect than others. Diets are undoubtedly crucial for fitness enthusiasts, but often the nutritional regimen overlooks a few essential vitamins and minerals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

To avoid this, multivitamin supplements ensure that the body’s demands are met. Aside from the nutritional benefits, it aids the user in combating oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are major factors in mental deterioration. The Austrian Oak revealed the study’s findings, which claimed that participants’ memory improved by an astonishing 30%.