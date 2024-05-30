“A Little More Head or Heart”: Jay Cutler Reveals the Correct Way to Balance Training Styles at the Gym

Among various successful bodybuilders who have made their name known in the sport’s history, every single one struck a balance during workouts. As passionate as they were about bodybuilding, they also made sure to be mindful of their capabilities. Former Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler recently talked about this phenomenon in detail.

In his recent newsletter, ‘Jaymail’, he talked about the importance of maintaining an equilibrium in the gym while exercising. The heart may say to go all in, while the head might try to stop individuals from going overboard. In the end, it’s all about walking the tightrope to hypertrophy.

Letting the heart lead may give one the desired intensity, leading to several sets of going to failure. Cutler recalled how bodybuilding icon Branch Warren would pull off this approach. However, it could also easily lead to faulty techniques, botched postures, and an inability to connect the mind with the muscles.

On the other end, handing the reigns to the brain could provide a better insight into each exercise. It forces the bodybuilder to get the technique and mind-muscle connection correct to increase output. Cutler named Kai Greene as the classic example of someone who practiced this approach. However, the issue would be the chances of overthinking every rep and every set, leading to lessened focus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@jaycutler)

“I feel I trained with my heart and head, so I was able to think smart but go all out with intensity.”

Cutler also recalled six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates, who he felt came close to nailing down that balance between the head and the heart. Even though both of them followed different training routines, the foundation remained the same.

“There is no right or wrong here, it depends on what is natural to you, and then working on giving yourself more of what will make you better in the gym.”

The key was to be mindful of the intensity, making sure to not injure oneself and keeping the mind-muscle connection intact, but also not being afraid to go all out. Training is extremely subjective, and Cutler wanted fitness enthusiasts to customize their style accordingly.

Jay Cutler Follows an Extreme Split at 50

Amidst all the talk about keeping a healthy balance between the head and the heart, Cutler mentioned how he felt that he had struck the balance during his time. But ardent followers know that he still manages to maintain that equilibrium at 50.

Unlike his bodybuilding colleagues from yesteryear, Cutler recently confessed how his training schedule hasn’t changed for a while now. He trains every single day throughout the week, hitting the gym twice a day to ensure that he works on a specific set of muscles and gets his daily cardio quota in check. That’s how he managed to fulfill his ‘Fit for 50’ challenge this season.