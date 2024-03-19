“Hard to Stick to Your Plan”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests Scientifically Backed Tips to Improve Your Diet

At the age of 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably one of the fittest people in the world. He has been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle because of his proper diet routine. Schwarzenegger without doubt takes his fitness, health, and diet seriously. In his recent newsletter, on Arnold Pump Club, he writes about how one can improve their diet.

When it comes to following a proper diet routine, the one factor Arnold suggests his village members do is be consistent. Fitness enthusiasts or not, we have all struggled to improve our diet routines at least once.

However, in the newsletter, Arnold mentions that those who have adhered to a nutrition plan of any type have witnessed results and have more chances to lose fat. But, according to scientific studies, there is a twist in this.

“Research suggests people with a low level of adherence gain back 99 percent of the weight they lost.”

Therefore, the question Arnold asks his village members is, are you a part of this 99 percent, or do you want to avoid being a part of it? He further says that, if you wish not to be a part of this 99 percent, it’s time to bring in a change. According to researchers, they suggested three primary reasons why it is hard for us to stick to a constant plan:

Lack of self-discipline

Not knowing what to eat

Eating out too much

Hence, Arnold suggests simplifying your approach to food, limiting your choices, and doing the little things that help control your hunger, discipline becomes less important. Arnold also suggests a few tips to help you keep a proper diet track through his newsletter.

Scientifically backed advice to improve your diet according to Arnold Schwarzenegger

According to Arnold, below are four scientifically supported tips that will help you maintain a proper diet routine.

1) Consume more protein

Whether it is plant-based or animal-based, the choice is left to you. Higher protein diets tend to support fullness and help burn more calories, and protein is harder to convert into fat.

2) Prioritize your sleep

If you are a short sleeper, you tend to struggle more with hunger, crave more calorically dense foods, and struggle more with willpower. Therefore Arnold suggests solving your sleep, which will solve your hunger.

3) Don’t follow extremes

If you begin by cutting out things you like the most or completely restrict them, you’re more likely to overeat. In a study published in the journal Appetite, it was found that people who struggled with overeating and were told to cut out certain foods completely ended up eating 133 percent more calories. This was more than those who were given no instructions. Therefore, start small and cut out gradually.

4) Simplify your food prep:

When most people don’t eat a meal well or on time, it can lead to overeating the rest of the day. However, Arnold has a solution for this. He writes that a meal replacement shake instead of a meal is the best way.

In conclusion, an individual needs to note that, nothing comes easy and everything takes time. As Arnold says “Consistency is King.” You need to be consistent in any routine you follow for a better and healthier lifestyle.

“Remember, small changes; big results.”