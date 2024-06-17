Mike Mentzer Once Revealed His Hot Take on Including Fats in One’s Diet

With a finicky sport like bodybuilding that requires several years of tweaking and modifying practices to achieve favorable results, it’s fair to scrutinize all forms of diet before consumption. Amongst several theories and fads, fitness enthusiasts are still afraid of consuming fats, fearing an increase in weight. However, Mike Mentzer once assured the efficacy of it, thus debunking the theory.

In a resurfaced video posted by the Instagram page @mikementzers, the late icon talked about the benefits of including fats in one’s diet. It is supposed to be an obvious fact that these fats should not be derived from junk food or bad sources. Mentzer focused on the good fats, explaining their role in keeping the body fit.

To begin with, the nutrient protects the organs and nerves from various damages while also aiding the digestive process. Healthy sources of fats can also add to the body fat percentage for a better-looking physique.

“Fats are not nearly the boogeyman some make them out to be. They play a crucial role in proper nutrition.”

Ideally, Mentzer recommended a 60-25-15 % ratio for carbohydrates, protein, and fats respectively, for a healthy diet. He emphasized that one shouldn’t consume less than the recommended amounts of fats if one wishes to build an ideal physique.

“This may be accomplished rather easily by getting your daily complement from each of the four basic food groups, namely – cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, and milk & dairy products.”

There are several popular misconceptions surrounding food in the fitness world that hold no evidence of their efficacy. Apart from demonizing fats, one of these theories is putting protein on a pedestal.

Mike Mentzer once slammed over-emphasizing proteins in the diet

Bodybuilding enthusiasts often demand the consumption of copious amounts of protein as a solution to gaining more muscles. But of course, Mentzer clarified that not only was it never that easy but also anything in excess could be harmful. Instead, he asked people to maintain a balanced diet to cope with intense exercises.

Muscle growth demands various nutrients, and not just protein. It is better to focus on hardcore training, design an appropriate workout, and compensate for lost calories through a balanced meal containing all nutrients in an ideal ratio.