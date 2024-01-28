“Really Don’t Know How to Train”: Mike Mentzer Once Slammed Ronnie Coleman and Flex Wheeler for Their Championship-Worthy Physiques

Mike Mentzer may have been one of the pioneers of bodybuilding, but no hero went unscathed when it came to making foes in the industry. In his tragically short-lived life, not everyone was a fan of the veteran who was notorious for his no-sugarcoated opinions. During his time at the Muscular Development magazine, he soured some relations with fellow bodybuilders.

Advertisement

One of his articles about the ‘Night of the Champions’ during the late 90s caught the attention of the masses for his hot take. Not only did he disapprove of two of the biggest champions, but he also made a bold claim about their training.

The article attacked many bodybuilders, but what stood out was Mentzer’s criticisms of Flex Wheeler and Ronnie Coleman. Despite both icons being in their prime at that time, the late veteran firmly believed that they could be better in terms of their physiques. Yet, the article led to some altercations.

Advertisement

Wheeler eventually caught hold of Mentzer at the gym and questioned him about his take. While the latter had also appreciated the icon in the article, Wheeler chose to focus on the criticisms. In an interview later, the late veteran recalled the incident.

“Amongst the many glowing things I had written about Flex’s physique in that article, I also wrote that neither he nor Ron [Ronnie] Coleman, had the slightest clue as how to properly direct their training effort.”

If that wasn’t enough, Mentzer also made a point when Wheeler confronted him about his opinions. Firmly believing that he was free to express what he felt, the heavy-duty pioneer stressed:

“No, Flex, you really don’t know how to train. If I could train you for six months, you’d beat Dorian Yates.”

Even after the rough bashing, Mentzer claimed that the conversation with Wheeler was one of the civilized interactions he had on that day. Previously, he entered a verbal altercation with an anonymous bodybuilder surrounding the same article. Yet, the late icon was fearless about voicing out what he felt. That’s why his workout routines reflect his straightforward attitude.

Advertisement

Heavy-duty training by Mike Mentzer is a scientific approach toward muscle development

Unlike average bodybuilding routines that involve elaborate plans, sets, routines, and so on, Mentzer paved a different path. The legend introduced heavy-duty training – his take on the high-intensity training invented by Arthur Jones. This technique worked on science and logic.

The idea was to divide the workout into two elements – active exercise and rest. Intense activity helped trigger the process of growth, while recovery enabled the actual muscle growth. Together, they made a bodybuilder capable of performing strong feats while growing bigger.