Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants His Village to ‘Dance Like No One Is Watching’ to Combat Depression

Workouts do not have to follow the traditional route of individuals hitting the gym, doing a certain number of sets, and trying out different machines. Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that it could be fun and stimulating, especially when in the form of dance.

He recently highlighted the benefits of dancing in his daily newsletter under the segment ‘Instant health boost.’ While any kind of exercise comes with multiple benefits for fitness buffs, dancing might also help contribute to fighting depression.

A research article on the ‘Effects of Exercise on Depression’ talked about a randomized control trial conducted on a group of people to see what kind of exercise was the most effective option. They went through 218 studies on more than 14,000 people and several forms of exercise to see the positives they offered.

It turns out that dancing passed with flying colors on this test since it seemed to be one of the most efficient activities for the purpose. According to Schwarzenegger, it targets and addresses the symptoms of mental health issues and works to make the individual feel better.

“In fact, dancing showed better outcomes for some than using SSRIs.”

Getting into a groove to stay happier and content could trigger forth various other positive effects. Additionally, dancing has always been fun, and if moving along to good music can reward individuals with improved mental health, then a lot more people would want to get into it.

“Dancing was also associated with overall improvements in self-efficacy, anxiety, depression, motivation, and quality of life.”

Over the years, Schwarzenegger has offered various solutions to combat depression, ranging from different forms of exercise to habits. However, one of them stands out for its unique approach.

Schwarzenegger reveals the easiest mental health improvement hack

A combination of appropriate exercises and a good diet is crucial to beat various mental health issues such as depression. Therefore, Schwarzenegger highlighted some research on what dietary additions one could include.

Scientists studied the theory for around 15 years to observe what multiple servings of veggies and fruits could do, and the results were quite favorable. It turns out that fruits and vegetables could be crucial in improving one’s mental health if consumed sufficiently.

Schwarzenegger suggested about five servings throughout the day as an average to keep in mind. This amount, in particular, could reduce the chances of issues like depression by about 20%! Although the exact workings of this connection are still unexplained in the research, the results are evident.