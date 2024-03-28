Ronnie Coleman and Dennis James Stun Bodybuilding World With Their Funky Attire for a Yesteryear Shoot

Ronnie Coleman is the GOAT of bodybuilding for a valid reason and his eight Mr. Olympia titles are a testament to his talent. He ruled the 90s with his humongous figure and set a trend for jacked bodybuilders to be one of the standard aesthetics.

Apart from contests and shows, bodybuilders like him were often sought after for muscular photoshoots that ooze machismo. In one such resurfaced photoshoot, along with fellow bodybuilder Dennis James, the duo drew attention from fans, courtesy of veteran Milos Sarcev.

The photoshoot was organized by Flex Magazine for their April 2002 edition. Popular bodybuilding photographer Chris ‘The Magic’ Lund clicked the pictures. The location, the crew chose was the Koloseum Gym owned and operated by Milos Sarcev. However, what stood out was the athletes’ costumes.

Seemingly about a specific theme, the pair donned powerlifting suits. Coleman’s suit sported the familiar stars and stripes of the American flag. It gave it a patriotic touch, while James’ suit was a plain red and blue combo. While the shoot screamed the early 2000s, fans couldn’t help but joke about the visuals.

Many pointed out their funky clothes with hilarious comments.

“The clothes are next level”

One pointed out how old-time photo shoots always carried some quirks.

“Those were the days! And if you think their clothing choices are “out there” you need to take a look at what people were wearing in the early 90s!”

One fan thanked Sarcev for sharing the gold content.

“I have this issue…. love the Lighting. You both looked amazing…Thank you for Sharing…”

Another fan noticed how Coleman’s huge muscles were defined even when he wasn’t actively flexing and compared it with James’ stance.

“Ronnies not even tensing by the looks on his face…! But bigdjames looks like hes pushing too hard…”

Meanwhile, the official page of Gradens Muscle Factory also appreciated Sarcev.

“Great photos @milossarcev keep them coming!”

Yesteryear footage and photographs are always a good reference for modern-day bodybuilders to refer to their idols’ prime. However, in the case of Coleman, he has always been an exception.

He stood out in the sense of being the torchbearer of a jacked-up physique. No one came close to building a huge structure, and Coleman impressively did so by training alongside a full-time job.

Ronnie Coleman once revealed footage from his police officer days

Before winning eight Mr. Olympia titles, Coleman had been pursuing a full-time job for a while. He was a police officer at the Texas Police Department and continued his duty even after winning his first few Olympias.

He once posted a few rare footage from his days as a police officer on Instagram. It mostly featured him walking around and patrolling in his uniform, interspersed with a few clips from his bodybuilding training.

Fans have always been in awe of his versatile nature and ability to juggle through physically demanding careers, only to shine bright.