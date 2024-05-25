76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Ultimate Hack “To Live to Old Age”

Some people aspire to live a longer life than average. However, an extended lifespan may be accompanied by problems such as numerous ailments, which may turn it into a living nightmare, as a diseased body is not something anyone would ever desire. In his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger explains a natural strategy for living longer and healthier lives, which is to engage in regular exercise.

The 76-year-old urges his ‘village’ members to abandon artificial methods of delaying mortality, such as pills, powders, and other biohackers. According to the Austrian Oak, the best way to age gracefully is to pay greater attention to one’s workout routine, as he writes:

“Research suggests maintaining strength and building muscle is one of the best investments you can make if you want to live to old age.”

While analyzing the aforementioned study, the former bodybuilder describes how the researchers tracked people’s well-being for over 45 years. The findings identified three major characteristics that contribute to improved health: being physically active, avoiding chronic diseases, and eliminating smoking.

The Austrian Oak also emphasizes that this is not a new discovery, since regular exercise and a longer lifespan have long been linked. Any strength gained from such activities directly benefits the individual against various ailments and even the cellular damage that occurs with ageing. According to Schwarzenegger, the continuation of workouts is particularly vital as one matures, and he cites a primary reason, writing:

“On average, you’ll lose about 8 percent of muscle mass every decade after age 40. But you can offset or reverse that trend with consistent strength training.”

According to the former bodybuilder, consistency in strength training can provide benefits far into one’s 90s. He also cites data that shows that metabolism does not degrade until one reaches their 60s. However, major alterations can be seen in their 40s and 50s due to changes in exercise habits, sleep, and diet.

The Austrian Oak also claims that this scenario is also applicable to his female audience. He discusses how hormonal changes during the peri-menopause and menopausal stages generate behavioral adjustments that result in less lean muscle and more fat. However, because it might be frustrating, he explains a study that advocates resistance training for women, as he writes:

“One study followed menopausal women for six years, and those who consistently performed resistance training did not lose muscle, gain fat, or see any changes in their metabolism.”

As one ages and assumes more responsibilities, they also run the risk of experiencing anxiety or stress during their daily activities. These factors can have a significant negative impact on one’s health, potentially causing major ailments. However, the bodybuilding legend did provide a simple solution to fight these issues.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on the Benefits of Coloring

Arnold Schwarzenegger once advised his ‘village’ members that coloring might help them relax, focus better, and boost their mood. The simple activity increases the release of dopamine, which is linked to pleasure, satisfaction, and even motivation.

As the hormone boosts such levels in human beings, it dramatically reduces stress and anxiety. To increase dopamine, the former bodybuilder suggested doing something artistic, such as drawing, coloring, doodling, or painting. The art therapy is quite effective on the body, and Schwarzenegger highly recommends it because it has so many benefits while taking up less time.