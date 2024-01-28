Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jacked Son Joseph Baena Stuns Fans With a Workout Video Featuring Gym Buddies

Arnold Schwarzenegger had dominated the bodybuilding and fitness fields with his expertise and experience for a long time. But now, his son is carrying his legacy forward, stepping into the same posing trunks as his father once did. Joseph Baena has been following Schwarzenegger’s footsteps into the bodybuilding world and has been a fan favorite since.

The ripped 26-year-old often posts workout content from Gold’s Gym regularly, along with his gym buddies- Joshua Manoi, Sean Taaffe, and ‘Jizzy Lifts.’ Recently, the group filmed a parody teaser that attracted many fitness enthusiasts and Schwarzenegger fans, who were vocal about their thoughts.

The video featured a compilation of various shots from the gym, where each of them flexed and posed for the camera. They also performed some sets of workouts while helping each other with the equipment. LA-based photographer Jake Graves recorded the group.

The teaser was edited and put together to look like a teaser for a TV show. Each character was introduced while a clip of them performing exercises was visible on the screen. They went through dumbbell reps, pull-ups, and bench presses while the song ‘California Dreamin’ played in the background. The caption for the post read:

“What you calling this show?”

Fans have often touted Baena as a reflection of Schwarzenegger. With his similar physique, definition, and facial features, many even call him a mini-Arnold. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising when fans went berserk over the reel, witnessing Baena’s ripped physique shining in all its glory. Referring to the caption, many came up with some interesting names:

“Pumping Iron: The Next Generation”

“The New Generation Iron”

“Gold’s Gym: The Legacy Lives On”

Both Schwarzenegger and Baena have contributed to the fitness world in their own ways. While the former is now a veteran in the field, the latter is slowly finding his rhythm through it. But the father-son duo seems to share a similar vision for fitness.

When the New Year marked both Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new ventures

Since the New Year is often a popular time for people to take up resolutions to follow for the entire year, both Baena and Schwarzenegger announced their new initiatives. The Terminator launched his fitness app and released a free e-book to make healthy living a norm, even among those not used to exercising.

Meanwhile, Baena introduced a new workout course available for bodybuilding rookies who wished to get started. The course involved the young star’s observations and insights throughout the process of building his routine. With similar goals and career paths, Baena might just become a new version of the legend we know.