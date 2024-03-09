“Key to Maximizing Muscle Growth…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals That Performing Partial Reps Helps Build Muscle

In the bodybuilding world, there are multiple ways of building muscles. The most common way to gain muscle is to do a full range of motion. But nowadays, doing a partial motion of the exercise is also becoming popular. So, is one way wrong and the other correct? Arnold answers. In his recent newsletter (Arnold’s Pump Club), Arnold Schwarzenegger writes on the significance of performing partial reps, which helps one build muscle better.

Advertisement

Whenever you hit the gym and train for any muscle, every rep you do requires a full flex and stretch. Arnold has also vouched for the same his entire life. However, research suggests that performing partial reps can still build muscle.

Backed by scientific studies, scientists studied 23 trials to examine how much range of motion impacts an individual’s muscle growth. It was then found that: “full and partial range of motion similarly affected muscle size, strength, body fat, and sports performance.”

Advertisement

However, it must be noted that, based on the studies, it does not mean both techniques are the same. They are not. What the researchers found after the study was that a full range of motion improves power and strength.

Moreover, other studies have discovered that a full range of motion helps with technique. In addition, it improves your flexibility and tension during a particular exercise and enhances your sports performance.

“When you dig deeper, it appears Arnold was ahead of his time: the scientists found that emphasizing the stretch portion of the exercise might be the key to maximizing muscle growth.”

Therefore, Arnold states that when you train from long muscle lengths, proteins are released that help your muscles become big and strong.

Hence, while fully stretching your muscles on a particular exercise, lower them if you’re doing a pullup. In conclusion, the Austrian Oak states that, by doing so, you can finish your lift by tightening your muscles as much as you can.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the best way to boost cardio

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps dropping gold about fitness, which can make your health and quality of life 100 times better. The icon earlier shared what exactly helps in boosting cardio besides his routine of riding a bike. The Austrian Oak opined that one can increase running effectiveness by running consistently for more time. The less talked-about way to achieve the same is by lifting weights.

He added that for a better cardio experience, one can build strong legs without putting mass. He also stated that Plyometric training adds more benefits, but not as much as lifting weights. Therefore, he concluded in his newsletter that lifting weights is the best way to improve running and boost cardio and that there is no such thing as a quick fix. The discipline has to be followed consistently for 8–10 weeks, so one should be patient and train hard to get the desired results.