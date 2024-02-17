Chris Bumstead Reveals His True Feelings on Bodybuilding and What Lies Ahead for Him on The Jordan Peterson Podcast

Five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Champion Chris Bumstead is popularly known for his bodybuilding prowess. A businessman and public speaker, Chris was never one to shy away from sharing his thoughts. Recently, the professional bodybuilder appeared for an interview with Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a psychologist, and author.

During the interview, they discussed various factors in CBum’s life. However, there was one question that Peterson asked him that stood out: “Where do you see your life progressing?”

Bumstead responded to the question and stated how he has been grateful for being successful at a very young age. However, he pointed out that bodybuilding isn’t forever for him, and he would never do it past 30. Now, that Bumstead is approaching that age, he understands that there is more to life than bodybuilding.

“Bodybuilding was never forever for me. This past year, I had a lot of things on my plate, and I spread myself a little bit too thin, and I wasn’t able to compete at the level I wanted to at the beginning of the year.”

He further mentioned in the interview that he once had a book called “The One Thing,” which talked about how if you want to be in the top one percent in something particular, you need to give your complete focus.

It was then that Bumstead realized he was trying to do too many things while being Mr. Olympia. Therefore, if he wanted to be the best at everything, like being the best father, best husband, or businessman, bodybuilding would not have to be his primary focus.

“If I want to be at least like top 5 percent in a lot of these things, I can work really hard at that, but if bodybuilding is still being the best in the world for me, at least it takes a lot out of me, therefore, it’s sacrificing from other things, and I started to notice that, and that’s not what I wanted.”

Therefore, what Chris is looking forward to in his future goals and what lies ahead of him is wanting to be the best father he can be. He wants to be a role model for his child as she grows up, just like his father was to him. And he is excited to make an impact on his children and watch them grow.

Further in the interview, Chris mentions to Peterson that he is grateful for everything. Especially when he hears stories from people who follow him and the impact he has created on them. Bumstead has always been true and honest to himself throughout his entire journey. And this shows how vulnerable the bodybuilder is when he showcases his passion through tears.

“I’m a crier sometimes. I just started crying, and I’ve expressed that I’ve cried on stage after Olympias, and I’ve talked about my list, which is the vulnerability.”

While speaking about vulnerability, Chris recalled an incident that occurred during his Mr. Olympia competition. A 12- or 13-year-old boy handed Chris a letter, unable to speak well, with tears in his eyes. He thanked Chris, handing him a note, for all he had done for him and how it had helped him.

When he opened the letter, the little boy had written that he had Tourettes, an issue Chris had too. Bumstead still feels embarrassed when he thinks about his lisping issue and says how he worked through it all to overcome it. The little boy wrote about how much of a role model Chris is to him and how he had been bullied and felt sad in the past. But he’s building up all this courage because of Bumstead.

“When I think about it now, I just feel so grateful for the impact that the work I’m doing for myself and my family is also having on the community around me, and that story and that feeling alone filled me with so much energy to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Therefore, to conclude what his future will look like, Bumstead states that bodybuilding is never forever for him. However much he has enjoyed the relentless battles, he does not put it above his relationships. He, therefore, feels that it’s time to put that energy into being the best father he can be. Hence, he states that he wants to be a role model to as many people as he can. And he wishes to do more for the bodybuilding community.

“I want those lessons. I have to be able to help other people in the bodybuilding community or the other kids who follow me. I want to be able to apply more to them, more to my family, and more to my children.”

Chris Bumstead shares that he has bigger priorities than a title

In an interview with PBD podcast hosts, the star shared about his health issues and how he takes care of them. Chris Bumstead spoke about becoming a father and having already battled an autoimmune disease. Through this all, the star wonders if aiming titles should be on his priority list.

In 2018, doctors diagnosed him with a rare kidney autoimmune disease called IGA Nephropathy. This causes the immune system to attack itself. This required him to be in the hospital for a prolonged period, disturbing his Olympia prep. Bumstead shared that Olympia prep included a lot of blood work and checkups that would determine his status.

However, if he is advised to sit out as being in the best interest of his health, then he will follow it. The biggest news for him is having a baby with his fiancee, Courtney King. This means more to CBum than any title.

“The number one thing I’ve always wanted to be in my life was a dad. And if being ten times Mr. Olympia would take away from me being dad, f**k 10 times Mr. Olympia! That’s not what I care about.”