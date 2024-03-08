“Forever the Classic King”: Wesley Vissers’ Recent Backstage Photos From the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival, Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

The winner of the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique, Wesley Vissers, continues to wow his social media followers. Several backstage photos were uploaded to the Dutch IFBB professional bodybuilder’s Instagram account in a recent post. Fans were ecstatic by the images, which captured a range of emotions leading up to the big occasion.

Advertisement

Several bodybuilders came out on top in the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival. A massive crowd watched the spectacle and cheered on the bodybuilders as they competed. One of the community’s favorites heading into the main event, Wesley Vissers, did not disappoint. And the Dutch Oak recently shared his thoughts about backstage moments in the caption of the post:

“Backstage moments. Many emotions were experienced.”

Advertisement

The Dutch Oak showcased a similar pose to the crab pose in the first image of the viral Instagram post. The next picture was a wholesome one, as the bodybuilder is seen hugging his coach, Stefan Kienzl, after receiving his 2024 Arnold Classic Physique title.

The third photo in the Instagram post shows a determined Vissers striking a stance for the camera. Five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner Chris Bumstead was present with the Dutch Oak, as seen in the fourth picture of the viral post. The expressions on the bodybuilders’ faces suggested that they were having a pleasant conversation.

The backstage moments also saw the Dutch Oak practicing for the big show. Performing a single bicep pose, Vissers flaunts his flawless bump in the last picture of the IG post. The dedicated fans of the bodybuilder also rushed to the viral post to admire his journey at the event. One fan commented, “Forever the classic king in my books. Glad you won, it was long overdue.” As Arnold Schwarzenegger himself complimented Vissers by comparing the Dutch Oak’s physique with long-time rival Lou Ferrigno, one fan wrote, “Golden Era.”

One fan is also looking forward to Visser’s future and penned, “Let’s see what is possible on this years Mr.O.” Internet personality Brian Decosta, just like many fans, also appreciated the bodybuilder’s physique and wrote, “Leg conditioning off the charts.” A long-time fan of the bodybuilder commented on the post, “As someone who’s been following you since before classic physique was even a thing, seeing your growth has been incredible and I’m so excited for your future!”

Advertisement

Wesley Vissers receiving appreciation from his coach

An important milestone in Wesley Vissers’ bodybuilding career was his victory in the Arnold Classic Physique. The happiest man there, however, was Vissers’ coach, Stefan Kienzl, who had prepared him for the big day. Without a doubt, Vissers won his first Arnold Sports title, which was also his coach’s maiden title in this event.

As a result, Kienzl took to Instagram, dedicating plenty of posts regarding this title win. The trainer loved every second of the event and now has higher expectations from Vissers for the upcoming events.