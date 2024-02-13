“Help You Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease…”: 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Facts on the Two-Serving Challenge

“Have fruits and vegetables daily, it is good for your health.” People who want to get healthy probably hear this statement the most. And, without a doubt, fruits and vegetables are good for your health. However, what we do not realize is that to experience an improvement in overall health, how much of it should one consume? Former bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger has a solution to this.

Arguably the best in the bodybuilding world and a massive fitness freak, Arnold never misses out on advising his fellow fitness enthusiasts. In his recent newsletter, he writes about the two-serving challenge and how it impacts your body.

In a recent study, scientists reviewed 95 studies, which included around 2 million people around the world with a rough number of 43,000 cases of heart disease, 47,000 cases of stroke, 81,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, 112,000 cancer cases, and 94,000 deaths.

​”Research suggests that just two servings of fruits or vegetables daily could help you fight against cardiovascular disease and prevent premature death.”

After the study, it was found that five servings of vegetables and fruits are the right amount to achieve ultimate health benefits and a healthier heart. However, when scientists dug deeper into the research, it was found that instead of 5 servings, just 2 or 2.5 servings are enough to make a huge difference in health and avoid diseases.

“Eating two servings (technically, it’s 2.5 servings) was associated with a 6 percent reduced risk of heart disease, an 18 percent reduced risk of stroke, and a 13 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Therefore, Arnold writes that when you build a new habit, start small and then gradually increase the count. Whether it is the consumption of food or even weight, he suggests that the best way to see a significant health improvement is by beginning with two servings of fruits and veggies in a day instead of five. He points this out, especially for individuals who do not have the habit of eating fruit.

In conclusion, Schwarzenegger suggests an easy way in which one can consume fruits and vegetables. For those who find it difficult, mix them into the meals you love. It helps cut the taste, and you can ensure that you have consumed those two servings for better health. It also improves life span without any kind of disease.

The former Californian governor also shared a Pump Club-approved smoothie that one can follow daily. This includes just two servings, which will help you maintain your health perfectly.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares this fitness plan to include more fruits & veggies in the diet

Pair good nutrition with a fitness routine, and you can achieve a well-rounded physique with improved immunity and health. The Austrian Oak lays down the importance and relationship of these two ingredients for a fitter and healthier life.

In a previous edition of his newsletter, the star talked about two main components that make a wholesome diet: fruits and vegetables. However, it can be tiresome to incorporate an elaborate variety of these every day. The fitness guru offered a solution to achieve it.

The first task is to stop splitting attention between too many habits. Focusing on nutrition and workouts hand in hand can be a handful and tiresome. Moreover, a study backed this up and indicated that regular exercise can support the development of healthy habits. Therefore, when you focus on fitness, everything else, like nutrition, follows in pursuit.

This psychological phenomenon is called the Transfer Effect. Accordingly, he suggests starting with small steps as simple as a 30-minute walk. Increasing the count gradually will help dictate the appetite and food habits.