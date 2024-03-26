Joseph Baena Works Out With Fellow Fitness Icon as Bodybuilding World Calls Out Their Resemblance With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena has always earned the title of his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s lookalike. The aspiring bodybuilder has donned many hats throughout his career so far, just like his father. But he might soon have a competitor for his looks and physique, with a fellow German bodybuilder entering the arena. In an Instagram video collaboration, Baena sweats it out with a fellow bodybuilder, who could pass off as his long-lost brother.

Johny Munster suffered from eating disorders and obesity before finally deciding to get his life back on track. Now a jacked athlete who flaunts his humongous biceps and lats, Munster has come a long way. He recently got the opportunity to collaborate with Baena, and while the duo had fun, fans noticed something peculiar.

The video featuring Baena and Munster flexing and performing various intense exercises has taken the internet by storm. Their physiques shone perfectly under the gym lights, highlighting the striations and popped veins perfectly. As they laughed and continued with their exercises, fans noticed many similarities in their physiques.

The bodybuilding world commented on how Baena and Munster bore striking resemblances to the former’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Right from their smiles and musculature to their poses and flexes, all features were in sync. Munster himself began the chain of thought with his caption.

“Golden Era Brothers!”

This was followed by Baena affirming how much fun he had during the session.

“Epic workout brother!”

Fans flooded the comments with the common thought about their resemblance. One commented on how they could pass off as brothers.

“They look like brothers lol”

Some noticed how Munster was more closer to Schwarzenegger’s looks than Baena.

“Dude, you look more like Arnold than his son.”

Others begged to differ, stressing how Baena looked more like his father due to his build.

“Bro I could say that guy’s Arnold’s son just by his physique, same muscle insertions, even same way of posing”

Meanwhile, some fans compared the duo to the iconic pair of Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu.

“The next Arnold and Franco.”

Whether one spots the resemblance or not, there’s no denying that both Munster and Baena had a great time. With various bench presses, pull-downs, and other intense exercises, they got a good pump. Baena has often flaunted his physique on such occasions, doing justice to his genes with all the work he puts in. But even he felt ‘extra small’ recently at the Arnold Classic.

Joseph Baena reveals his true feelings on attending his first fitness expo

The Arnold Classic UK was special for many reasons, given the athletes, competition, winners, and more. However, for Baena, it marked his first time at a fitness expo held on such a huge scale. He was invited to the Birmingham event as a part of his tie-up with the YoungLA team.

Baena presented the winning trophy for the Wheelchair Bodybuilding category. While he explored and observed various athletes from different categories, he couldn’t help but confess how he felt watching the men’s expo. In an Instagram reel, he revealed how he felt “extra small” after seeing icons Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda. In turn, fans hope they get to see an Arnold 2.0 sometime in the future when he steps on stage.