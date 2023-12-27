“Don’t Wimp Out on Everything”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Vision to Make People Happy and Successful in 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

With the help of his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger has helped over 600,000 village members with his words of wisdom. Be it tips to improve and lead a healthy life or linking scientific research to popular fitness ideas and theories. And now, 2024 will bring more of Schwarzenegger’s knowledge to the table.

In a conversation with the hosts of the Smartless Podcast, the star opened up about how all his achievements revolved around having a vision. Being a man donning multiple hats throughout his prolific career, Schwarzenegger has still not backed down on hustling hard. He revealed that no matter what achievement, he always had a vision board ready, which helped him bag it.

2023 was an eventful year for Schwarzenegger. From releasing a hit Netflix series to a documentary on his life to a book, apart from daily newsletters, the star transitioned from one release to another smoothly. All this while, he kept in shape and ensured to clock in his regular workouts. So what is his secret?

“So, this is the new thing now that I’m really into: how do we help people because there’s so many people that are unhappy, there’s so many people that are on drugs to get happier, there’s so many people that are lost that don’t have a real goal or a mission, and I just feel very very strongly.”

But no goal comes without challenges, and Schwarzenegger is well aware of the ones impacting him. Throughout his life and different careers, the star admitted that he wasn’t a perfect ten across the board. Yet he chose not to mope around and be upset.

“I feel that our brain is kind of like a muscle; the more resistance we give it and the more we struggle, the better we get and the stronger we get, and I think that’s what it’s all about, so we don’t wimp out on everything.”

Apart from his motivational self, Schwarzenegger strongly believes in advice that doesn’t carry fluff. That’s why he boasts of a no-nonsense newsletter that strictly adheres to science-backed advice and nothing extra or speculative. He once even went ahead to observe why his newsletter was a gold mine of information in the world of TikTok.

Arnold Schwarzenegger boasts of a “b*****it-free” source of knowledge

Recently, the Terminator star took to X to figure out the best way to go viral was to make lists. What followed was a series of tips and tricks to lead a healthy lifestyle, disguised as a viral post. He notes that his newsletter is “b*****it-free” and gives only relevant information about health and some motivational stories to boost and help people.

He mostly summarized what he usually spoke about in his daily newsletters. A healthy balance of nutritious and junk food to keep the mind and body satiated, delving into resistance training, not resorting to a one-plan-fits-all approach to healthy living, and so on. Schwarzenegger is not only a pioneer in transforming lives through small changes, but he also does so to put smiles on everyone’s faces.