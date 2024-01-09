“Walking Around... Like I Don’t Give a F**k”: Chris Bumstead Confessed How He Gained Confidence to Celebrate Himself

Being a Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion five times in a row comes with an air of authority. And Chris Bumstead holds it up high with grace. The 28-year-old bodybuilding sensation has transformed into a public figure that is beyond the area of fitness and bodybuilding. Fans look up to him as an idol.

Naturally, Bumstead carries a lot of pressure and responsibility as a bodybuilding icon. With thoughts and ideas that could influence a generation, what makes him confident about his actions? In a recent Q&A, the star revealed a glimpse of his mindset.

The Canadian icon revealed right off the bat that he never truly felt confident enough. He always felt the need to earn it. Throughout his Olympia journey, Bumstead only began feeling confident about himself after his third title. He would still never preemptively declare his victory until 2023 changed something.

“This year, I was like, f**k it, you know. I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of. I know how I look right now, and I was like, I’m going to win this thing.”

Since he has been in bodybuilding for over ten years, the icon admitted that it took him a long time to develop the thought of being capable and deserving. But once he did, there was no going back.

Recently, after an arduous hair transplant, Bumstead recalled how the recovery was rough. He suffered from scabs, dried wounds, and a pretty swollen scalp from all the work. Normally, he would’ve preferred staying in to avoid looking awkward, but the self-confidence helped him get out of the house to run his daily errands.

“In the grocery store… I felt like a subtle air of confidence. Even more so than I normally have. I was just walking around; I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f**k!’ and it felt good.”

Bumstead had to cross many hurdles throughout his life to get to where he is right now. From speech troubles to battling an autoimmune disease, the bodybuilder’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

Chris Bumstead recounts his early realization of self-confidence

Having grown up with a slight lisp, Bumstead had always been afraid of public speaking. He became extremely nervous and anxious, to the point that he had to force himself to speak up. This gave him a boost of confidence.

Now, Bumstead rocks the lisp with style. He even built his brand, ‘Thavage’, surrounding his speech impairment. The term is a play on the word ‘savage’ with a lisp. Being successful and influential, Bumstead makes sure to set the perfect example of how one can be strong and mentally healthy at the same time.