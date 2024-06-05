Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How ‘Acts of Kindness Help Reduce Stress and Anxiety’

A variety of circumstances, including workload and family pressure, can induce stress, a common human experience. However, excessive stress can result in mental health issues, leading to general health deterioration. So, in his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger has devised a simple method for his ‘village’ members to combat anxiety and stress.

The 76-year-old advises his community just to exhibit their goodwill to others, as he states:

“Research suggests that acts of kindness can help reduce stress and anxiety.”

Schwarzenegger agrees that removing this widespread tendency from the brain is difficult because stress can be caused by a variety of environmental circumstances. However, the individual can always choose to fight it back with kindness, and the bodybuilder also explains how scientists investigated over 200 studies involving over 200,000 participants.

The findings favored kindness because it increased well-being, strengthened connectedness, and caused psychological and physiological changes.

The Austrian Oak explains that stress is something human beings cannot control, and it just causes the brain to replay those memories; however, kindness is the only conceivable answer to this, as he writes:

“Because you control your actions, making others feel good can help shut down repetitive negative thoughts and create a sense of belonging and community. That combination can increase positivity and boost serotonin and dopamine, and those feel-good neurotransmitters light up your brain in a way that can disable stress.”

This isn’t the Terminator actor’s first time recommending stress-reduction techniques. Earlier, he revealed an artistic was to tackle these problems.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Artistic Way of Reducing Stress and Anxiety

Arnold Schwarzenegger encourages his ‘village’ members to sketch or color whatever they like because it can help reduce anxiety, increase focus, and even boost happiness. The rationale for expressing their artistic side is simply to boost the release of dopamine in their body.

The hormone is associated with bringing joy, satisfaction, and motivation to the individual, which in turn indirectly reduces stress and anxiety. He recommends any artistic activity that releases dopamine, such as sketching, coloring, doodling, or painting. The bodybuilder has always helped his ‘village’ members make the most of any guidance, which can have a significant positive impact on their mental health.