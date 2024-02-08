Chris Bumstead: Net Worth, Endorsements, Brands Deals

Bodybuilding champion Chris Bumstead, A.K.A., CBum, is a renowned name in the bodybuilding industry with a record for five consecutive wins in the Classic Physique Olympia division. The reigning champion is popular amongst many and has a wide reach on his social media handles as well, with more than 23 million followers on Instagram and 3 million on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

With this and the other multiple businesses that the bodybuilder runs, his net worth keeps growing daily. Being one of the richest bodybuilders in the world, CBum’s net worth comes from various sources that include sponsorship deals, ad revenue, and business.

Chris Bumstead’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Chris Bumstead has a net worth of $5–6 million, according to Zacjohnson.com. This comes after his earnings from competitive events, sponsorships, and ventures of his own.

Advertisement

Bodybuilding Salary

Chris Bumstead earns money by taking part in bodybuilding events across the globe. He earns impressive prize money after securing wins at the highest stage. In the Olympia Classic Physique tournament, CBum has earned approximately $206,000. Below is a breakdown of the prize money from all his wins in the past few years.

2017: $8000

2018: $8000

2019: $30,000

2020: $30,000

Advertisement

2021: $30,000

2022: $50,000

2023: $50,000

Endorsements and Brand Deals

Bumstead has been backed by numerous sponsorship deals that have helped his net worth grow to where it is today. The champion bodybuilder has partnered with multiple companies, like Jacked Factory and Trifecta Nutrition, before setting out to start his own supplement company.

In addition to his success in the bodybuilding arena, he has also graced the covers of prominent fitness magazines like Muscle Insider, Muscle & Fitness, and Fitness RX for Men.

His brand value has scaled up with his achievements, earning him the ambassadorship of many fitness labels and also collaborations with Gymshark and Blackstone Labs. However, the monetary details of these endorsements aren’t available.

Investments

Chris Bumstead has carved his niche and name in the bodybuilding industry. Apart from bodybuilding, he earns most of his other income through investments like ad revenues and fitness-related ventures of his own. Below is a detailed breakdown of CBum’s investment earnings.

YouTube income: $3,700 and $58,600

Raw Nutrition: $5,000,000-$5,500,000

CBum Fitness website: $182000

Cbum app: $150,000

House: $500,000

Truck: $50k

House

Chris Bumstead’s sprawling mansion is a testament to his knack for settling only for the best. He purchased his abode in April 2020, roughly setting him back around $500,000. He bought the property in his name.

Truck

Cbum also drives his signature 1978 Ford F-150 Lariat, which cost him roughly $50,000 at the time of purchase. For a 1970s Ford, the car is a steal with an excellent engine, zero rust, and good interiors. He shared his plans to re-spray it, but it’s a vision in the way it is. With good maintenance and upkeep, it is expected to increase in value over the years.

Chris Bumstead’s dedication and talent in the bodybuilding arena have not only brought him fame but also financial rewards.