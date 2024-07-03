Dr. Mike Israetel Unveils ‘Pro Pharma’ Approach With Philosophical Take on Exercise Pills

The world is always evolving in terms of technology, which is directly influencing the approach of many human activities. Such involvement is also affecting the fitness realm, as physical activities are almost eliminated, drawing negative impressions. Being a supporter of pharmacology, Dr. Mike Israetel gave his own philosophical perspective on the world moving forward with exercise pills.

Supplements have always been associated with boosters for any kind of workout regime. However, due to its popularity, they have been subject to various myths. There is also negativity surrounding the artificiality of chemical compounds consumed by the human body.

Recently, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski invited Israetel on his podcast, ‘The Checkup with Doctor Mike’, to discuss the future of the fitness realm. The podcast host was curious to discuss whether people being on different medications throughout their lives to reach hyper-optimal overall health is good or not.

Dr. Mike gave his two cents on modern medications, saying:

“I think it’s a great way to go. I’m very, very pro pharma. So I am real bullish and really pro modernity, science and pharmacology.”

Dr. Mike also provided a hypothetical situation in which he wants the audience to envision him as “pro fire” 30,000 years ago. People feared the element back then because it might cause great damage by entirely burning things to ashes. He compares fire to pharmacology since it requires careful management and can be employed for a variety of purposes.

Dr. Mike also believes that in the near future, pharmacological therapy will become more accessible to people and will become an important contender in the fitness business. He also agreed with drug critics and acknowledges that it has drawbacks, such as being exploited by those who are unwilling to exercise and overusing it, which can lead to sarcopenia.

However, these activities fall under the category of misapplication of pharmaceutical technology, which, according to Dr. Mike, when used properly, always has a favorable effect on one’s body.

Israetel hopes to see a world where there is no need to exercise and all gains may be acquired through modern pharmaceutical technologies. He goes on to explain how getting muscles is feasible through such innovation, saying:

“Well, what do you think exercise is doing? How is it beneficial? It’s really just accessing various molecular pathways and turning them up and turning others down. You can do that with a pill, and if you did, what exactly is so wrong about that?”

Dr. Mike understands the sentiments of fitness purists, but he wants them to consider a more viable way to achieve the same results that they do by wasting so many hours at the gym. He also makes a few suggestions for replacing the challenging nature of exercise with other difficult activities that will benefit their cognitive health and keep them busy.

While the exercise scientist is one of the most well-known internet personalities in the fitness industry, his own workout journey was aided by TRT and anabolic steroids, which came with a few negative effects.

Dr. Mike Israetel Unveils the Dark Side of Steroid Usage

Many fitness experts advise newcomers to avoid steroids due to their adverse effects on the physique. On the ‘The Checkup with Doctor Mike’ podcast, Dr. Mike Israetel was honest about his own experiences with these drugs. He revealed to Dr. Mikhail Varshavski how the entire TRT, or testosterone replacement therapy, is a hassle that not everyone is ready to endure.

Dr. Mike went on to discuss his consumption of steroids, which has caused several psychological difficulties for him, including anxiety and aggressiveness that have taken over his entire mind, resulting in many intrusive thoughts. Furthermore, he stated that heavy steroid use damaged his overall cognitive function because he experienced brain fog during a cycle.