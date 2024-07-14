Exercise Researcher Dr. Mike Israetel Debunks Popular ‘Healthy’ Food Labels Unveiling Their Reality

With the internet bombarding fitness enthusiasts with tons of information about exercise and nutrition, it’s not easy to filter out the right from the wrong. Several wellness influencers have popped up who label food groups based on their components and nutritional value. However, Dr. Mike Israetel questioned if these labels have any truth to them after all.

In his recent YouTube video, he sat down to debunk food labels that seem healthy based on their description but might not fit in the category at all. Food groups like non-GMO, gluten-free, keto, etc. need a reassessment of what their true benefits are.

He began his first targeted attack towards non-GMO or organic foods, i.e. produce that hasn’t been genetically modified nor laden with chemicals and pesticides. Dr. Israetel argued that there were no reliable studies that showed the efficacy of non-GMO foods for fat loss or healthier living.

Similarly, even organic foods containing chemicals are not proven to affect body fat in any way. Next, he caught on to people who resort to a vegan lifestyle, hoping to lose fat. However, instead of diving into healthy options, this group ends up opting for “vegan junk food”, which Dr. Israetel disapproved of.

“I can tell you why you’re f***ng super out of shape and insanely overweight and unhealthy. You just eat delicious amazing vegan junk food all the time! If you want to be a vegan, you can eat in a healthy way!”

In the case of going gluten-free, Dr. Israetel believes that only those who suffer from celiac disease or have gluten intolerance to some extent should avoid it like the plague. Avoiding gluten to enhance digestion does not lead to fat loss and in fact, leads to weight gain. Similarly, going keto but sticking to eating junk food and simply eliminating a small amount of carbs is counterproductive.

“The thing you don’t win at all, is actual health and fat loss. And when you’re ready to do that, you actually eat healthy.”

The overall idea of going organic, vegan, keto, or gluten-free might come from good intentions since the goal is, quite often, fat loss. However, consuming the plethora of junk food available trespasses every restriction applicable, making one unhealthy under the disguise of being good for the body.

What, according to Dr. Mike Israetel, is healthy eating?

Instead of falling for labels, Dr. Israetel suggests keeping things simple with a basic list of food items. Vegetables, fruits, lean protein, healthy fats, and whole grains are the five elements one must focus on.

From there on, it is easy to customize and mix up these foods depending on the kind of diet one chooses to follow. A good amount of healthy fats such as avocado or olive oil combined with lean protein and veggies makes it keto.

Lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains with basic amounts of plant protein can constitute a vegan diet. All of these have the bonus of being healthy for the body, fat loss-friendly, and not overly complex to obtain.