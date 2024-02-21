Following Arthur Jones’ Footsteps, Former Bodybuilding Legend Mike Mentzer Once Opened Up on His Perfect Mr. Universe Score

Being one of the legendary bodybuilding experts, Mike Mentzer had his niche in the bodybuilding world. His techniques, though unorthodox at the time, soon became one of the popular methods to gain muscles. He gained this level of expertise from his mentor and good friend, Arthur Jones, who was one of the key figures in the bodybuilding world.

Mentzer grew more and more popular and reached his prime when he created history in 1978. He achieved the perfect score at the Mr. Universe championship, and all of this happened due to his ideologies similar to that of Jones.

Spreading awareness about high-intensity principles that his mentor hooked him onto, Mentzer later developed his take on the training plan. However, his 1978 achievement made waves and gave him the title of a professional bodybuilder.

Later in 1979, he went on to lock horns with Frank Zane, and the latter won the overall championship with his peak aesthetics and symmetry. However, Mentzer was still on top in the heavyweight category, and his Mr. Universe achievement was still in the limelight.

“I knew I had to win the ’78 Universe, or kiss it goodbye. So I trained very very hard… fortunately did win that one.”

However, Mentzer’s only source of pure elation came from his Mr. America 1976 win. Even after his perfect score a few years later, he admitted that nothing came close to the feeling he got from the former championship.

“Winning the Mr. America involved a sense of achievement and triumph that nothing else after even came close to. I was glad to win the Mr. Universe of course, especially with a 300 perfect score, but it was anti-climactic.”

He soon went on to leave a permanent imprint on the bodybuilding world with his signature training methods. Armed with his heavy-duty plan, Mentzer often debunked myths surrounding training for gains.

Mike Mentzer talks about soreness during training

Speaking about how his technique stood against traditional bodybuilding training, Mentzer once came clean on how gaining muscles was not as dense. A popular myth floating around at that time was how one needed to feel sore to grow, which the late legend debunked.

He boldly claimed in an interview how he wouldn’t have won the Mr. Universe had this theory been true. Owing to his heavy-duty training plan that provided enough recovery period, Mentzer never felt sore. He still gained a lot of muscle, and his methods eventually grew extremely popular even in current times.