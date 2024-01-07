“Life Will…Put You in a Difficult Position”: Chris Bumstead Admits His Go-To Tactic on Getting Better Every Day Involves a Simple Trick

Over the years, Chris Bumstead has inspired millions of aspiring bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts with his journey. By battling illnesses and mental health issues and teaching the masses how it’s okay to talk it out, Bumstead has quickly grown into more than just an iconic bodybuilder.

Advertisement

In a recent Q&A session, the Canadian star answered a fan’s concerns surrounding self-improvement. While he felt humility was the best way to scale up to be a better person, Bumstead went into the details of his approach.

Bumstead boils down the lack of self-improvement to the lack of humility in a person. Be it working on new projects, opening up various avenues, or bulking up for his next competitive season, the star makes sure to stay grounded and keep his mind open.

Advertisement

Consequently, the next question was about his love for the sport. What did Bumstead love the most about bodybuilding? Considering how he faced challenges at every corner, how much has he grown to love the quirks of his journey?

“What comes to my mind first is the challenge that it puts on me. The challenge to continuously keep getting better, find new ways to keep getting better, find new ways to stay motivated, find new ways to be more consistent.”

Bettering oneself is the key, Bumstead believed. He focused on going a step further after every achievement. And with five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles, the icon proved that every year, a new Bumstead emerged with a better physique and better conditioning.

But self-improvement comes with its own set of challenges. In this case, both mental and physical. To combat this, Bumstead believed that one needs to challenge themselves first in order to be prepared for what’s to come.

Advertisement

“Life will eventually put you in a difficult position. So the more difficult positions you put yourself in, the more you’ll be prepared for the s**t that life will throw at you.”

How did Chris Bumstead combat his recent blues?

For someone so used to working out and building up a Greek god-like physique every year, breaks are uncalled for. However, when Bumstead was forced into a one-month exile from his gym, things didn’t seem to go well for the icon mentally.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1hw790AJsR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Bumstead eventually got through the break, he did so amidst laments. The break came courtesy of a hair transplant that barred him from physical exertion. He cribbed about his loss of structure and definition. But eventually, he got back to training and got over the mental block.