“Nowadays the Goal Is to Make More Money”: Chris Bumstead Praises His Doctor for Prioritizing Helping People Over Money

Chris Bumstead may have built the perfect classic physique model at 29, but he owes his accolades to many of his pillars. He works closely with his coach, training crew, and doctor to ensure a holistic approach toward his sport. He recently took the internet by storm after cheering for his doctor in his Instagram story.

Health is one of the integral parts of his routine, and apart from being mindful of his autoimmune disease and general well-being, he credits his physician, Dr. Adeel Khan for his work. Dr. Khan is the founder of Eterna Clinic, which specializes in Stem Cell therapy for recovery. The treatment is quite popular among athletes to rejuvenate and heal muscle injuries.

Recently, Dr. Khan uploaded a motivational reel on Instagram, talking about his drive to do good and help others. It featured a montage of him helping his patients with various treatments with a voiceover in the background.

In a detailed caption, Dr. Khan admitted how growing up, he had always wanted to help people. He found his purpose and established his current clinic after studying sports therapy and dipping his toes into regenerative medicine. Since then, his A-lister clients include Bumstead, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, and many more.

“I found this to be so fascinating and interesting as I finally saw a practice that was finding the root causes of diseases and the problems in our bodies…I am so grateful and thankful. To see where I started to where I am now is truly a blessing.”

Bumstead immediately expressed his pride for his doctor. He shared the video on his Instagram story and commented on how Dr. Khan’s true purpose appealed to him.

“Saw a statistic the other day…how kids goals entering adulthood used to mainly be to help others and essentially develop a meaningful philosophy for life, nowadays the goal is to make more money.”

Bumstead’s mindset to make a difference over winning made him popular among the masses. His physical shortcomings in the form of health problems do not hold him back from achieving his goals. His respect towards his doctor is one of the examples of how a bodybuilding champion like him has a village responsible for his success.

Chris Bumstead has been attempting to ward off his old man knees with workout

Health issues set aside, the Canadian icon has been noticing mobility issues in many of his joints that had been begging for attention. He often jokes about growing old and having the body of an old man during workouts.

He once shared a video of him practicing mobility exercises focused on his spine with trainer Vernon Griffith. Throughout the video, he was visibly struggling to move along the lines, although he pulled it off eventually. Such exercises acted as “lotion for motion” according to the trainer, but Bumstead retaliated that he needed some extra help with his situation.