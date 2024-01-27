Mike Mentzer Once Revealed the Formula Behind ‘The Big Picture in Bodybuilding’

Throughout the golden years of bodybuilding, fans have witnessed many veterans and their contributions to the sport. Amidst all of them, Mike Mentzer takes the cake for innovation in the field. The late icon lived a tragically short life. Yet, he pioneered some groundbreaking workout routines that fitness enthusiasts still swear by.

Having popularized the heavy-duty training technique, Mentzer went on to explain the nuances of each rule in various lectures. In a resurfaced clip, he once talked about the secret behind muscle growth and the components of his routine. He categorized HIT into active workout and recovery period – both crucial to development.

According to the bodybuilding maestro, bodybuilding consists of two elements. Exercise and recovery hold equal value during any form of workout. It’s always in a 50-50 distribution, which leads to favorable results.

However, he has always stressed the importance of recovery for the increase in size. Mentzer firmly believed that out of the two elements of a routine, exercise is the passive contributor to growth, while recovery is the active stimulator.

“The workout you understand does not actually produce muscle growth…the workout merely serves to stimulate or trigger the body’s growth mechanism into motion.”

Keeping in mind that heavy-duty training involves intense exercises performed in single sets to failure, the body barely gets time to catch up during training. Mentzer offered a 72-hour gap between workout days that acted as a bridge to recovery.

While 72 hours seems excessive, the late icon has often talked about the importance of giving the body ample time to repair itself. During this period, bodybuilders undergo physical changes that aid muscle growth, thus getting bigger and stronger.

“You don’t rest enough, you don’t grow enough.”

What did Mike Mentzer believe was crucial for muscle growth?

At the end of the day, a bodybuilder’s ultimate goal is to increase their size and strengthen their muscles. Mentzer understood this and shared a simple mantra. Putting intense efforts towards each step was crucial for achieving gains that matched up to one’s expectations.

HIT did not demand fancy machines or complex equipment. All the bodybuilder needs to do is to put in their full capacity in each exercise. Energy dictates results and therefore, determines the gains in each athlete. If combined with recovery time, increased efforts could be the perfect formula for growth.