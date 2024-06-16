“I’m Playing 4D Chess With Everyone”: Greg Doucette Comes Clean on Unorthodox Techniques to ‘Get People Talking’

The fitness world is no stranger to coach Greg Doucette and his over-the-top videos, critiquing and analyzing various influencers and fitness enthusiasts. He has earned himself several controversies due to his loud and bold personality. However, his main goal is to teach the right techniques to fitness enthusiasts and debunk certain myths surrounding fitness, which he does through his YouTube Channel.

Strongman Mitchell Hooper recently invited Doucette to talk about his image, his channel, what he felt about the controversies surrounding him, and more. The generally hyper coach seemed quite composed and fun-loving during the interview, candidly answering questions.

Knowing his penchant for drama, Hooper was curious if he ever let the negativity affect him in any way. However, not only did Doucette deny having any hard feelings towards these situations, he admitted to welcoming them at one point.

This struck the strongman as something worth his awe and respect since he knew how negative interactions could mess with one’s brain and mindset. He asked the coach if he admitted to knowingly attracting angry commentators, to which Doucette affirmed.

“Of course I know what I’m doing…I tell everyone I’m playing 4D chess with everyone. They have no clue! Do you not think that I know when I’m saying something that you might not like?”

Angry and derogatory comments eventually added up to Doucette’s video engagement, which ultimately boosted the content. His goal is just to get people to notice his concerns, and once he sees them criticizing or agreeing with him, he knows his job is done.

“I’m trying to get the engagement, I’m trying to get people talking, and it’s working! Clearly!”

Coach Greg has addressed several issues that have caught the attention of fitness enthusiasts in his unique style. Those who know him know that he brings up sensible concerns, and while he does resort to attention-grabbing titles or statements, his intentions have always been good.

Coach Greg Doucette defended himself after critiquing Sam Sulek’s routines

Certain fitness influencers frequently feature on Doucette’s YouTube channel due to their controversial takes and practices. Young bodybuilding sensation Sam Sulek happens to be one of the many who have faced the ire of the coach, especially due to his ‘natty’ status.

However, fans began criticizing Doucette for dragging Sulek and his practices often, leading to him clarifying his stance. Dramatics aside, he admitted that while he did negatively rave about certain aspects of his training, he did not hate him. He appreciated Sulek’s hard work and the correct techniques whenever applicable and only used him frequently in his videos due to his popularity and exposure to a larger audience.