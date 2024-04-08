“Teach Our Baby to Not Be…”: Chris Bumstead Reveals Hilarious Habit With Rare Photo From Infancy Leaving Bodybuilding World in Amusement

Chris Bumstead has been on a roll, making jokes and setting up the crib for his daughter to arrive. While his partner Courtney King has often been updating fans with the daily occurrences and tasks, Bumstead has been sharing various anecdotes and the hilarious parts of pre-parenting and preparing for a child. Recently, he posted a similar update that had the community in splits.

Bumstead put up a photo of him hitting the double-bicep pose in front of the mirror next to King, who happily showed off her bump. Despite being in his off-season prep, his gains looked unmatched. But he had a bone to pick about himself as he waited for his child to arrive.

Adding a meme to the carousel, he attached a photo of his newborn self, humorously criticizing himself for wasting his infancy lying around when he could’ve been working out. The caption on the post read:

“We’re going to have to teach our baby to not be as lazy as I was smh”

Fans immediately caught on to the trend and flooded the comment section with their take on the joke. One expressed mock disbelief on the possibility of Bumstead being an infant at all.

“No way cbum was a child”

Another fan indulged in some wordplay on ‘bodybuilding’ since, for Bumstead, it was a profession, while for King, it was the activity of growing a baby.

“Two “body-builders” in one frame .”

One congratulated him and joked about the meme.

“Bros been training since he was in the womb lol. Congrats on fatherhood!”

Finally, looking at his pump and the size of his biceps now, a fan felt that Bumstead had come a long way.

“I’d say you made up for the missed arm days…”

Apart from the jokes and sarcasm floating around under the post, many even pointed out how they believed the couple’s daughter would have great genes, given their bodybuilding history.

“Gonna be a genetic phenom”

However, both Bumstead and King were skeptical of a similar future for their daughter.

Chris Bumstead and Courtney King admit feeling conflicted about a bodybuilding career possibility

Bumstead and King are often bombarded with questions now that they are soon-to-be parents. They decided to pick some of the frequently asked questions among their audience and answer them in a YouTube video. One of them asked, if they wanted their daughter to become a bodybuilder like them.

Surprisingly, the couple denied it. King was previously a Bikini Category champion, while Bumstead is the reigning Classic Physique winner.

Yet, they admitted they wanted their daughter to pursue other sports like tennis or gymnastics. If she wanted to go down the bodybuilding route, they’d simply make sure she did it safely.