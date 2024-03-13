“Help You Protect Your Memory…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Benefits of a Good Multivitamin

Aging is an inevitable part of life. However, that doesn’t stop individuals from trying to slow it down. In his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger writes about how a good multivitamin can help protect your memory against aging.

Advertisement

“Recent research suggests that a good multivitamin could help you protect your memory against age-related decline. “

Arnold writes that five studies that took place over two years, in which scientists examined around 8,000 older people, understood how multivitamins affect a person’s cardiovascular health. In addition, the scientists also examined the person’s memory, brain health, and cognitive function.

Advertisement

The researchers found there was not much of a significant change in the executive functioning of the brain, but it had a massive impact on protecting memory. Hence, based on the achieved results, they concluded that consuming multivitamins daily helps improve memory and reduce aging.

“Daily multivitamin use protected memory significantly and was associated with nearly five years less aging.”

Moreover, this is not the first time Arnold has shared studies on aging and multivitamins. However, with positive results after multiple studies that were conducted, it is safe to say that one can feel more confident in taking a good multivitamin for better brain memory protection.

Arnold also notes that it is not clear whether these memory benefits extend to younger individuals. However, for those who want to give it a shot, multivitamins are low-risk when consumed.

If not, another way Arnold suggests is to have two or three servings of vegetables and fruits every day. It helps your body and brain and provides the nutrients you need.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger once talked about how fiber-rich food helps protect your brain

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, he explained the importance of fiber-rich foods in diets and their benefits. Fiber-rich foods are good for protecting the brain and boosting immunity. In addition, he also stated that the consumption of fiber helps curb diseases like dementia.

He backs it with a scientific study that has long tried to find the link between fiber and dementia. For 14 years, they kept a log of the food intake of around 3700 individuals and followed up on their health. It was found that people with a higher intake of fiber were at less risk of dementia, and people who consumed more soluble fiber appeared more protected.

Arnold feels that the results also showed the link between the brain and the gut—healthier microbes in the gut help to bring down brain inflammation and stop the incidence of dementia. Therefore, the Austrian Oak recommends his village members and fitness enthusiasts add more soluble fiber to their diets, like oatmeal, chia seeds, black beans, and avocados, for better brain health.