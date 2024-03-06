Jay Cutler Showers Love and Shows Gratitude to His Idol Ronnie Coleman While Receiving the 2024 Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

The Arnold Classic 2024 was an eventful weekend. It witnessed some of the greatest battles, while iconic bodybuilders also graced the event with their presence. Legends like Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler, as well as current champion Chris Bumstead, were all present at the occasion.

Cutler, however, was the star of the event, as he received the most prestigious award, i.e., the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the occasion, after receiving the award, an emotional Jay Cutler thanked everyone who has been a part of his journey and described every win and loss while taking everyone down memory lane.

While he thanked everyone, there was one particular person who got a special mention. After looking all around the stage, he finally came to eye contact with him, and it was none other than ‘The King’ himself, Ronnie Coleman. Ronnie has been an integral part of Cutler’s life all along, and Cutler couldn’t be happier while receiving this award in front of him.

Further, during the speech, Cutler ensured to thank Coleman in a funny yet emotional way that showed their bond both on stage and off it. Cutler, in his speech thanking his idol, said:

“Ronnie, you’re the reason you are the reason for my abilities my greatness. I owe everything to you because you pushed me to do everything on the Olympia stage and beyond. And you a huge huge inspiration. You are my idol.”

Cutler respects Ronnie but did end up beating his idol in 2006 at the Mr. Olympia, which he funnily recalled in his speech. But all jokes apart, Jay, without wasting time, looked at Ronnie, pointed at him with love, and called him “the greatest bodybuilder of all time.” This one statement saw the entire crowd on their feet clapping and lauding both the veteran bodybuilders. In his speech, he continued:

“I ended up beating you, my idol. But I love you, we spent a lot of great moments. Ronnie Coleman, the greatest bodybuilder of all time. And I’d love spending time with you, we guest posed every week, we ate together, we trained together. You kicked my a** in the gym, I’m going to forget that. But you’ve given so much to bodybuilding and you are the greatest.”

This emotional moment would be etched in the hearts of fans and the bodybuilders themselves. From sharing the competitive stage to sharing a mutual bond of respect, this shows what the sport has done, bringing everyone together.

Ronnie Coleman Vs. Jay Cutler, “The Greatest Rivalry in Bodybuilding History”

Ronnie Coleman and Jay Curler’s epic face-offs had always hit headlines in the golden era of bodybuilding. Although the legends have had competing battles on stage, they have massive respect for each other.

This was again brought to attention when Cutler shared a picture with Coleman where both icons were striking a crab pose, and he captioned it “The Greatest Rivalry in Bodybuilding History.” It received an exciting reception from the fans, who went gaga over it.

Coleman was referred to as the ‘King’ and ushered in prominence during his time. Cutler’s debut was in 1999, when he finished in 14th place. Coleman was a reigning veteran by that time.

The rivalry was fiercely intense. However, Cutler overtook the well-known King after his eight consecutive victories at Olympia. Cutler believed that more than the win, dethroning Coleman was the biggest accomplishment for him.