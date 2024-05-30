4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Shares Three Tips to Train a Muscle Group Twice a Week

Jay Cutler is one of the few bodybuilders who remained close to the sport, even after retiring almost a decade ago. With four Mr. Olympia titles under his belt, the icon has given his army of fans numerous advices to help them with their daily workouts, as achieving the ideal body that everyone craves is not easy.

Recently, in this Jay Mail, the 50-year-old responded to a fan’s inquiry, “Are You a ‘Twice a Week’ Trainer?”. This approach is rarely heard of, according to the bodybuilder.

He goes on to say that when he was in his prime, he trained a single muscle group twice in a single rotation in order to defeat the all-time bodybuilding GOAT, Ronnie Coleman. Cutler recalls that Big Ron’s back physically was out of this world, so he had to stick to such tough workout regimens. However, he was willing to provide three tips for working out a single muscle group twice a week.

He first recommends cutting down the volume, which refers to the number of workouts someone performs. But if the person is used to doing 25 sets in a single session and prefers the twice-a-week schedule, Cutler recommends reducing it to 12–15 sets on that specific muscle group.

They should also space out their workouts by about 4-5 days. The bodybuilder also illustrates it with a simple example, writing:

“You can’t do the same amount of volume (25 sets as an example) in both workouts because it will become too much on the muscle, joints and your recovery just won’t be sustainable.”

In the following suggestion, the bodybuilder advocates doing more isolation sets, as the entire workout routine revolves around focusing on a specific muscular group that is weaker than the others. He also supports taking a slower approach to allow the body to adjust to it.

According to Cutler, doing more isolation exercises helps to lessen the amount of lifting that the joints go through, which promotes longevity. The 50-year-old also makes a crucial point about the workout regime, writing:

“This doesn’t mean you don’t use heavy compounds, of course you will. Just in the second workout of the week, have more bias towards isolation.”

The final element of Jay Cutler’s advice on the twice-a-week training strategy focuses on the whole recuperation process. Muscle hypertrophy is the most significant component because it only aids in the expansion of the muscles, and he provides an example by writing:

“If you are doubling up on shoulders you will need to also consider when you’re training chest because they’ll be working then too! Make sure you give the body part you’re training twice, as well as other closely linked muscle groups, time to recover during the week!”

This is not the first time the four-time Mr. Olympia has offered a workout routine that is useful to his followers. A few days prior, the bodybuilder shared the most effective tricep exercise routine on his social media.

Jay Cutler’s advice on building perfect triceps

When Jay Cutler was in his heyday, he had some of the greatest triceps. However, achieving such a physique is no easy task, and he has shared a few workouts with his audience that will help them get the perfect triceps. He suggests starting with a rope press down, which improves and increases muscular endurance.

Cutler then stresses the standard press-down movement, recommending 10–12 reps. He adds the French press to his final workout list because the exercise has so many variations. The bodybuilder recommends doing any of them for three to four sets and focusing on 8–10 to 12–15 reps. If a person practices the three aforementioned routines, they will undoubtedly be able to achieve the best triceps possible.