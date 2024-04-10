Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Exposes Collagen’s ‘Non-Existent’ Benefits

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Many fitness enthusiasts out there have different routines for post-workouts. There are a lot of misconceptions about these routines too, and some such routines make individuals nervous. Arnold Schwarzenegger explains in his newsletter why collagen, despite its popularity, is not a good choice for a post-workout supplement.

Collagen dominates one’s body’s protein content. The fiber-like tissue that it consists of helps in the making of connective tissue. Bone, skin, muscles, tendons, and cartilage all include this kind of connective tissue. This also serves as a key component for other tissues.

Due to its various health benefits, collagen has been the subject of several scientific studies. But, as Schwarzenegger points out, it is missing a crucial component, even if it has excellent training enhancement benefits. He writes:

“New research suggests collagen does not support muscle recovery despite potential training benefits.”

The Austrian Oak emphasizes his statements by citing recent collagen studies. He goes on to say that it’s a fantastic supplement for one’s joints, skin, and hair health. On the other hand, the researchers behind the study, he cites, tested the idea that collagen aids in the recovery process after an intense physical workout.

The duration of the test was twelve weeks. Supplemented with 15 grams of collagen peptides, the individuals underwent cardio and resistance training. There was a set regimen for the supplements as well, specifically taking 7.5 grams before and after the workout.

The things that the Terminator actor mentioned before were what the results were pointing at. Additionally, he states the results of the test:

“While the study found some improvements in performance, such as maximal force and countermovement jump height, the benefits you expect were non-existent. Those taking collagen did not see any improvements in soreness, fatigue, or recovery. And the collagen didn’t improve body composition (fat loss) either.”

In addition to exposing collagen, the former bodybuilder offers some alternative tips. In his opinion, whey, or plant-based protein, is superior to collagen in terms of health and cost. It is a fact that it enhances training, recuperation, growth, and body composition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how protein aids in aging

Arnold Schwarzenegger has previously advocated for embracing the natural process of aging rather than going for anti-aging pills. Throughout the aging process, he argues, protein should be prioritized. The former bodybuilder explains how protein helps with everything from building muscles to enhancing weight reduction and immunity.

Muscle growth and better aging are directly caused by protein since it boosts mTOR (Mammalian target of rapamycin). In addition, he discussed how protein improves mental, physical, and cognitive health and may even help ward off some chronic illnesses. Additionally, he underlines the importance of choosing plant-based protein since it increases one’s lifespan.