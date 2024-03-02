Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024: Samantha Belliveau Showcases Incredible Power to Win Monster Dumbbell Category on Day 2

The Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024 events are almost at their conclusion on day 2. A total of 3 events are scheduled for day 2 of Strongwoman, with two events completed successfully with insane battles. The Monster Dumbbell, which is the second-to-last event, witnessed Samantha Belliveau become the only athlete to lift the heaviest dumbbell.

In the Monster Dumbbell event, the athletes are required to lift heavy dumbbells in four rounds within 30 seconds. However, successful reps for each dumbbell carry a different number of points, and the final target was to achieve as many points as the athlete could. The point for each heavy-weight dumbbell received is as mentioned below.

60-kg (132-lb) Dumbbell: 1 point

70-kg (154-lb) Dumbbell: 10 points

80-kg (176-lb) Dumbbell: 100 points

84-kg (185-lb) Dumbbell: 1,000 points

Samantha Belliveau was the only athlete who showcased her prowess by lifting the heaviest of weights (the 84-kg (185-lb) dumbbell) twice, securing her 2000 points. Achieving these many points in just two rounds has put her into a massive lead over the others. Olga Liashchuk came in second after completing three rounds, scoring a total of 200 points.

Third place saw a tie between Melissa Peacock and Hannah Linzay. Though the two athletes had an equal opportunity to secure higher points, they ended up performing just one round of the 80-kg (176-lb) dumbbell, giving them 100 points each.

While most athletes put on a fight and tried to secure points, Andrea Thompson was unable to achieve any. Though Andrea tried her best, she was not able to lift the weight after many attempts. The final points scored by each athlete in the Monster Dumbbell category are as follows:

Samantha Belliveau – 2,000 points

Olga Liashchuk – 200 points

Melissa Peacock – 100 points

Hannah Linzay – 100 points

Angelica Jardine – 30 points

Inez Carrasquillo – 30 points

Erin Murray – 4 points

Rebecca Roberts – 1 point

Lucy Underdown – 1 point

Andrea Thompson – No lift

Donna Moore – Did Not Perform

What happened to Donna Moore? Did she withdraw from the Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024?

Even though Donna Moore showcased a fighting spirit, covering a distance of 8 meters, the athlete could not complete her first event (Jeck Stone Carry) on day 2. After stopping midway, Donna was taken backstage by a crew member who helped her walk.

However, she withdrew from the competition shortly and also did not partake in the second event of the day, which was the Monster Dumbbell. It is yet to be confirmed whether she will mark her presence at the last event of the Arnold Strongwoman Classic.