“Going to Be a Crazy…”: Chris Bumstead Faces Getting Older After Noting His Music Preferences

Even elite bodybuilders can’t escape getting older and Chris Bumstead seems to have made peace with it long ago. While he would often complain about not being too flexible enough and highlight his lack of joint mobility, he recently made another observation that might put him in the senior category.

The Classic Physique champion has taken great pride and joy in his daughter since her birth recently. Often featuring her in his social media posts, he updates fans on his journey as a new dad and his learnings so far. However, given his training schedules and hardcore prep for the upcoming Olympia, bonding with his daughter has taken extra effort, including the occasional realization of aging.

His recent post featured him in one of his routine training sessions that he often stays up late for. As he looked through the machines to start his plan for the day, he set the music system in his gym to play an old-school Jay Z song. That’s when he came face to face with his age and preferences since the song belonged to the early 2010s.

The caption reflected these observations as he carried on with his training, blasting his favorite tunes to get some reps in. Acknowledging his specific taste in music and wondering if he’d ever be able to justify it in front of his daughter once she grows up, he observed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bumstead (@cbum)

““They don’t make music like they used to”

Is going to be a crazy line to tell my daughter when I’m an old man still listening to this…”

Amidst this, fellow elite Jay Cutler couldn’t help but laugh about Bumstead’s peculiar training quirk. Instead of wearing shoes or sneakers, he chose to go barefoot to perform all the intense exercises at the place.

“Barefoot be new trend”

Training methods and mindset aside, Bumstead’s concerns about getting older aren’t ridiculous in nature. If anything, he’s more aware of the changes occurring in his body due to age and tries his best to sort it out through various ways.

Chris Bumstead faces aging during mobility workouts

To get the best of his training, it was important for Bumstead to exert a full range of motion at all times. However, it could backfire, especially during Olympia prep, where the chances of sustaining injuries increase. In fact, Bumstead also had to recover from a nasty lat tear during the Olympia last year.

So, to devise a plan, he called in the help of Justin King, who demonstrated some mobility workouts to help the champion out. By the end of the day, not only did Bumstead realize that his old age affected him quite a bit, but he also felt exhausted after all the twisting and turning that the exercise demanded.