“Was on My Way to Growing…”: Chris Bumstead’s Heartwarming Wish for Hany Rambod Receives Hilarious Response From the Coach

Chris Bumstead has the world starstruck with his jacked-up physique, beating the best of the best. The five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion has nailed the winning formula when it comes to balancing size and muscle mass. But there’s one man to whom he credits his titles, without whom he couldn’t have been the GOAT that he is today.

Hany Rambod has been in the Mr. Olympia zone for more time than one could imagine. Having trained some of the greatest bodybuilders in history, Chris Bumstead happened to be one of his star proteges.

In a recent post, Bumstead penned a heartwarming note to his coach on his birthday. Dedicating an assortment of pictures, the bodybuilding icon was thankful for Rambod and his guidance throughout his career so far. However, he ended the caption on a cheeky note:

“The Birthday Boy @hanyrambod

No idea old you are because the stress I caused you the last couple years probably sped things up a bit

Appreciate you brother.”

The dedication drew in many more wishes from fellow bodybuilders. Popular fitness influencer Granny Guns, who previously collaborated with Bumstead, also chimed in with her good wishes for the coach.

While the note and dedication were quite wholesome, Rambod thanked his mentee with an equally cheeky reply. Since Bumstead brought in his age and the stress the coach’s profession carried, the Olympia title-holder’s coach retorted:

“Thank you so much Chris! I was on my way to growing back hair until I met you.

P.S. Send hair relocation plan.”

Rambod has been in the coaching industry since the late 90s, churning out champions like a pro. Although he started as a bodybuilder himself, he soon found his niche. And now, with clients like Bumstead, Rambod’s expertise gains more credibility.

Hany Rambod: The coach with 24 Mr. Olympia titles who trained Chris Bumstead

From senior bodybuilders like Phil Heath and Jay Cutler to current stars like Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford, Rambod’s elite A-listers have added more titles to his bag. Training the champions is no joke, but the elite coach knows his ways.

Now that Bumstead has been a part of Rambod’s troupe for a while, both fitness icons have set an example of a healthy coach-trainee relationship, along with banter and workout tips. And fans can’t wait to see more of the duo’s content.