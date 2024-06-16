Mike Mentzer Once Revealed a Common Reason Behind the Lack of Muscle Growth

In the world of bodybuilding, there are multiple options to choose to exercise one’s physique to create that optimum pump. However, sometimes, the availability of so many options gives room for misconceptions, especially among newcomers. Mike Mentzer has even debunked several of these views, including one that is a common cause of lack of muscle growth.

On Instagram, @mikementzers shared a resurfaced audio tape of the late bodybuilder describing the fundamentals of muscle building.

Many people are misled into believing that they may develop muscles during a gym session; however, Mentzer has long advocated for a good recuperation period, as hypertrophy is the essential key to maximal results. Aside from this process, he defines muscular growth as:

“Muscular growth, you must realize is a defense against the stress of intense muscular effort.”

The bodybuilder goes on to say that continuing to execute activities that are within an individual’s capabilities has less of an influence on boosting improvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Mentzer (@mikementzers)

Continuing this process will result in a suspension of muscular growth due to the person’s lack of effort and intensity, as it will not challenge the body’s ability to defend itself sufficiently.

While pushing oneself to a certain limit is important for muscular growth, people should never overtrain and stick to a set workout schedule.

Mike Mentzer’s optimal training procedure

Mike Mentzer, an enthusiast of HIT, had a specific training regimen to follow. However, he also emphasizes the process of recovery, as it is the only natural way to achieve the biggest amount of gain. The late icon also claims that training two days in a row is always a mistake because 24 hours between exercises is never enough time to allow for full recovery, which will eventually impede muscle growth.

Mentzer additionally talks about his clients who followed a 72- to 96-hour schedule. He reveals that the individuals used to train their chest and back on Mondays, then rest on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and then train their shoulders and arms on Thursdays and every 72-hour program.

They would then take Friday and Saturday off, followed by leg training on Sunday. This entire training cycle is built around a 72-hour rest, allowing his client’s body to fully recover from the intense workouts.